OpenTheBooks Substack

Home
Archive
About
A $7 Million Transparency Chat Bot Named Benjamin
We believe it's the most important public policy innovation in U.S. history. It's time to follow the money, America.
  
Adam Andrzejewski
5
House Freedom Caucus Members Earmarked Nearly $1 Billion From Taxpayers
The "fiscal conservative" earmarks dwarfed the $224 million from The Squad.
  
Adam Andrzejewski
9

March 2024

“The Squad” Earmarked $224 Million Since 2023 – Led By AOC, It’s Pork Barrel Spending by The Democratic Socialists
House Republicans opened the earmark door with a secret caucus vote three years ago. Now, it's nearly a 'free' for all.
  
Adam Andrzejewski
20
Why Can’t The University of Virginia Tell The Truth About Its $1 Billion DEI Plan?
University spokesperson Brian Coy misled national media about how much DEI was costing students and taxpayers. Why won’t UVA own its $1 billion plan?
  
Adam Andrzejewski
8
University of Virginia Spends $20 Million On 235 DEI Employees, With Some Making $587,340 Per Year
It takes tuition payments from nearly 1,000 undergraduates just to pay their base salaries!
  
Adam Andrzejewski
53
The $175.3 Trillion Doomsday Clock Is Ticking – That Is The Estimated Unfunded Social Security And Medicare Liability
It’s the report that no one in Washington D.C. wants to talk about.
  
Adam Andrzejewski
23

February 2024

The Podcast Tax: If You’re Paying Taxes, You’re Paying For Government Podcasts!
It’s big business. And funding episodes on erotic ecologies, queer farming, trans people in Zimbabwe, and Satanists.
  
Adam Andrzejewski
4
Pentagon Secretly Institutionalized DEI In Its K-12 Public Schools
Extreme curriculum being taught to the 70,000 children of service members.
  
Adam Andrzejewski
21
Agency Capture – Biden Allocated $1.2 Billion To The United Nations Relief And Works Agency (UNRWA). It's Laced With Terrorist Extremists.
Biden Administration re-started Palestinian aid by pumping $1.2 billion through the United Nations aid agency. It was a reversal of the 2018 policy when…
  
Adam Andrzejewski
14

January 2024

IMPACT: The China Audit – Now Mandated Through The National Defense Authorization Act
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst drafted and championed the China Audit, quantifying taxpayer dollars into China and virology labs. Now, it’s the law of the…
  
Adam Andrzejewski
19
Investigation: Feds Spent $20 Billion On Migrant Refugee Assistance
An all-time high in illegal entrants at the border creates all-time surge in taxpayer costs.
  
Adam Andrzejewski
20
Plan: Forcing Texans Into High-Speed Trains
A private Texas high-speed rail venture is resurrected from the dead by the feds.
  
Adam Andrzejewski
33
© 2024 OpenTheBooks.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture