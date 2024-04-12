Subscribe
A $7 Million Transparency Chat Bot Named Benjamin
We believe it's the most important public policy innovation in U.S. history. It's time to follow the money, America.
Apr 12
•
Adam Andrzejewski
House Freedom Caucus Members Earmarked Nearly $1 Billion From Taxpayers
The "fiscal conservative" earmarks dwarfed the $224 million from The Squad.
Apr 3
•
Adam Andrzejewski
March 2024
“The Squad” Earmarked $224 Million Since 2023 – Led By AOC, It’s Pork Barrel Spending by The Democratic Socialists
House Republicans opened the earmark door with a secret caucus vote three years ago. Now, it's nearly a 'free' for all.
Mar 26
•
Adam Andrzejewski
Why Can’t The University of Virginia Tell The Truth About Its $1 Billion DEI Plan?
University spokesperson Brian Coy misled national media about how much DEI was costing students and taxpayers. Why won’t UVA own its $1 billion plan?
Mar 21
•
Adam Andrzejewski
University of Virginia Spends $20 Million On 235 DEI Employees, With Some Making $587,340 Per Year
It takes tuition payments from nearly 1,000 undergraduates just to pay their base salaries!
Mar 5
•
Adam Andrzejewski
The $175.3 Trillion Doomsday Clock Is Ticking – That Is The Estimated Unfunded Social Security And Medicare Liability
It’s the report that no one in Washington D.C. wants to talk about.
Mar 4
•
Adam Andrzejewski
February 2024
The Podcast Tax: If You’re Paying Taxes, You’re Paying For Government Podcasts!
It’s big business. And funding episodes on erotic ecologies, queer farming, trans people in Zimbabwe, and Satanists.
Feb 27
•
Adam Andrzejewski
Pentagon Secretly Institutionalized DEI In Its K-12 Public Schools
Extreme curriculum being taught to the 70,000 children of service members.
Feb 8
•
Adam Andrzejewski
Agency Capture – Biden Allocated $1.2 Billion To The United Nations Relief And Works Agency (UNRWA). It's Laced With Terrorist Extremists.
Biden Administration re-started Palestinian aid by pumping $1.2 billion through the United Nations aid agency. It was a reversal of the 2018 policy when…
Feb 1
•
Adam Andrzejewski
January 2024
IMPACT: The China Audit – Now Mandated Through The National Defense Authorization Act
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst drafted and championed the China Audit, quantifying taxpayer dollars into China and virology labs. Now, it’s the law of the…
Jan 26
•
Adam Andrzejewski
Investigation: Feds Spent $20 Billion On Migrant Refugee Assistance
An all-time high in illegal entrants at the border creates all-time surge in taxpayer costs.
Jan 23
•
Adam Andrzejewski
Plan: Forcing Texans Into High-Speed Trains
A private Texas high-speed rail venture is resurrected from the dead by the feds.
Jan 20
•
Adam Andrzejewski
