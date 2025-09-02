OpenTheBooks

Hans Slade
2d

As a retired military officer I can verify what Open the Books is stating. EVERY PUBLIC SECTOR entity is TASKED with draining all budgeted funds at the end of the accounting term. It is a colossal waste. REWARD the people that come in under budget, just like the PRIVATE SECTOR does. Problem Solved.

Monroe
2d

This was one of the few policies I fought hard and lost. It was so frustrating preparing the units budget. I was finally ordered to use the previous years budget and add 15%. That's how it had been done and we weren't allowed to be responsible.

