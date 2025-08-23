This week marked the one-year anniversary of the passing of Open the Books founder Adam Andrzejewski. We miss his presence on the team daily, and we want to ensure his contributions to the government transparency movement live on in perpetuity.

So we’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be honoring his legacy with the launch of the Adam Andrzejewski Memorial Scholarship! Each year, we’ll award $25,000 to an outstanding student who demonstrates exceptional leadership advocating for transparency, accountability, and civic responsibility.

If you’re new to Open the Books and the transparency revolution: Adam Andrzejewski was more than a visionary. He was a relentless truth-seeker, a patriot, and a "happy warrior" who walked away from business 15 years ago with one idea: to hold government accountable to the taxpayers it serves. His guiding belief, that "every dime, online, in real time" is the key to restoring trust in our republic, became the foundation of his nonprofit, now the largest private repository of public spending in history.

"Adam believed that transparency is the foundation of trust in a free society. He proved that one determined citizen can change the national conversation, challenge entrenched power, and inspire millions to demand accountability. This scholarship isn’t just about remembering Adam, it’s about equipping a new generation to pick up where he left off and carry the torch for government transparency." - Open the Books CEO John Hart

Under Adam’s leadership, Open the Books filed more than 550,000 Freedom of Information Act requests, launched forensic audits across all levels of government, and gave everyday Americans the tools to follow the money. His work set a new standard for government transparency, offering taxpayers the tools to scrutinize spending at every level of government – federal, state and local.

"Adam’s vision for Open the Books was rooted in a simple but powerful idea, that government should work for the people, and the people should have the tools to see how their money is spent. He poured his heart into that mission every single day. Honoring his legacy by empowering the next generation of transparency champions is exactly what he would have wanted.” - Abe Andrzejewski, Open the Books Board Member and Adam's brother

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP

The Adam Andrzejewski Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a high school junior or senior or current college student who has shown exceptional commitment to transparency and accountability in their school, community, or local government.

The scholarship includes a $25,000 award toward college expenses and recognition at an annual Open the Books event.

Recipients will be selected based on:

A 500-word essay and roadmap detailing efforts to promote financial transparency or accountability in their local school or government.

Demonstrated leadership qualities and civic engagement.

A passion for public service, journalism, and/or government reform.

We’re setting a tenacious goal. Open the Books is working to raise $100,000 before December 31, 2025 to sustain this award for years to come.

"Adam’s work was fueled by optimism, courage, and the belief that ordinary citizens can hold the powerful accountable. This scholarship will pass that torch to young leaders who share his passion for truth and transparency." - Craig Mijares, Chairman of the Board and co-founder of Open the Books

Donations to the Adam Andrzejewski Memorial Scholarship Fund may be made here.

Questions? Email donate@openthebooks.com for more information!

Thank you for your commitment to the Transparency Revolution. Transparency 2.0 is coming -- with your help!

P.S. The best way to get to know Adam’s passion for this work was to hear him speak. These remarks at Hillsdale College, “The Depth of the Swamp,” are classic Adam: he reminds us that transparency was written into the Constitution! And it’s delivered with his trademark inveterate enthusiasm.