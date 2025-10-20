INTRODUCTION & OVERVIEW

Open the Books delivers results. Our investigations have reached tens of millions of Americans, driven national conversation, and influenced Congressional action. We never stop working for transparency, requesting raw data and analyzing it to deliver insights to taxpayers. Below is a glimpse of our impact to date this year.



FEDERAL AGENCY AUDIT & IMPACT

DOGE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING TESTIMONY: In April our CEO, John Hart, testified at the DOGE Subcommittee Hearing on Federal Real Estate Portfolio reporting on billions spent “decorating & redecorating the administrative state.”

Per his testimony Congress must act to make DOGE’s work durable – to make generational change that limits government and expands freedom and opportunity.

This generated substantial media including a New York Post feature and illustrates how we can be a resource for DOGE-related efforts.

As Hart told Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle, “We’ve expanded federal agencies way beyond what the founders intended. There’s a very high cost of decorating and redecorating the administrative state. For $4.6 billion we could provide 9.2 million American households with a $500 kitchen table. Congress needs to do an agency reorganization bill to really get at this problem.”

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES AUDIT: Our audits of HHS found $39M in DEI spending and $22.6B in aid for migrants.

This attracted early co-lead Vivek Ramaswamy’s attention generating millions of views on our coverage; the latter was amplified by Musk and had a banner day on cable, with seven packages airing across FOX/FOX Business.

Sec. Kennedy has since begun restricting public benefits for immigrants in dozens of programs.

MAPPING GROWTH OF GOVERNMENT: This spring our team created an exhaustive map of federal agencies – plotting growth of outlays versus headcount over decades. It revealed that across the major agencies, growth in spending far outpaced growth in employee headcount.

Full list of federal agencies we’ve assessed with visuals and data for historical context.

We launched our Mapping Growth of Government series with a First on FOX exclusive focused on explosive growth in outlays at the Department of Education: Dept. of Ed spending soared 749% despite downsizing – earning weeks of local coverage as Sinclair’s syndicated National Desk produced two segments and their Fact Check Team cited our data following the President’s executive order.

President Trump has ordered Sec. McMahon to shrink the department as much as permissible by statute, and the Supreme Court cleared the way for her to begin the job in July.

Through compelling visuals, we were able to illustrate that culling federal employees would be a drop in the savings bucket compared to tackling mandatory spending, ideological grantmaking and more.

ENDING “USE-IT-OR-LOSE-IT” SPENDING SPREES: Each September, federal agencies rush to exhaust their current budgets to justify their future appropriations request of Congress. The result is wasteful spending on unnecessary items and rushed, inefficient contracting. We trained our focus on the Department of War (Department of Defense) because it has failed seven audits in a row, has made a record-breaking $962 billion budget request, and we found at least twenty areas of fiscal concern in the department. Stopping “use-it-or-lose-it” would be an easy one to fix and entirely in the agency’s control.

We applauded Secretary Pete Hegseth’s work thus far to reign in waste, cancelling $580 million worth of contracts and program spending related to DEI and decarbonization. He followed up with $5.1 billion in cuts to nonessential contracts. But we laid out a litany of “areas of fiscal concern” at the Pentagon following a conversation on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal.

We sent a letter to Secretary Pete Hegseth urging him to end the Pentagon’s wasteful “use-it-or-lose-it” spending spree — a practice that burned through $79 billion in just one month last year.

CEO John Hart’s op-ed was published in the New York Post carrying the same message: “Stop the Pentagon’s September spending spree and save billions.”

The Pentagon has more time than most agencies to report its spending to the public through USASpending.gov; the public should know how costly September 2025 was in January 2026. Open the Books will report on the data as it becomes available.

RADICAL IDEOLOGY IN ACADEMIA: OVERSIGHT & IMPACT

HISTORIC EXECUTIVE ORDERS: During his first month in office President Trump issued historic Executive Orders that dealt what the Washington Post called a “death blow” to DEI and affirmative action. Trump’s actions follow more than three years of our relentless, rigorous and well-publicized oversight. While many critiqued DEI during the Biden years, Open the Books has distinguished itself with its rigor, depth of analysis and results. Examples:

CHANGES AT THE STATE LEVEL: Our “State of the State Schools” report and another major report on DEI and antisemitism at UCLA were followed by major changes this year. Public universities began dismantling or reorganizing their DEI infrastructure and programming, while the administration took action on admissions policies.

Open the Books found that the University of North Carolina system of 16 campuses was spending at least $90 million per year in pay and benefits on no fewer than 686 staffers under the “diversity, equity and inclusion” umbrella. Shortly afterwards, UNC banned all DEI offices.

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor’s former president Santa Ono failed in his bid to become president of the University of Florida earlier in 2025. Open the Books extensively documented UM-Ann Arbor’s left-wing extremism and DEI infrastructure buildout. UM-Ann Arbor also began winding down its DEI infrastructure this year.

After the Trump administration sued UCLA for $1 billion citing antisemitism on campus, we did a deep dive on the campus atmosphere and DEI-related investments covered by the New York Post. We also reported that UCLA expressed its plans to become a “Hispanic Serving Institution,” deploying a task force to access federal funds. To become an HSI, a university must have at least 25% Hispanic enrollment. UC campuses like Riverside, Santa Cruz and Davis are already HSIs. Less than two weeks after our report, the Department of Justice said it would no longer defend HSI grant programming in court, echoing our concern that they incentivize race-based admissions. Less than a month after our report, the Trump administration said it was cancelling HSI grant funding worth $350M.



K-12 EDUCATION: OVERSIGHT & IMPACT

EXPOSING QATAR’S MALIGN INFLUENCE IN K-12 EDUCATION: This spring we exposed that Qatar Foundation International (QFI) has quietly embedded itself in U.S. K-12 public schools, creating a “cradle to graduation” pipeline, advancing a soft influence campaign with classroom propaganda and links to university-level programming.

We published our preliminary pilot findings with The Federalist: Exclusive: Qatar’s Influence Network In American Public Schools Has Unwitting Teachers Advancing Its Propaganda. This is the tip of the iceberg. Additional resources will help us continue the investigation.

Starting this fall (2025) we will conduct the first nationwide forensic audit of QFI’s presence in K-12 districts – filing 500+ FOIAs, analyzing data, and partnering with national media to expose the full scope and drive legislative action.

BRINGING BIG DATA INSIGHT TO THE PUBLIC-SCHOOL FUNDING DEBATE: As millions of children flowed back to K-12 schools in September, we examined the changes in payrolls and student performance across 12,531 districts across the country.

We compared changes in payroll from 2019–2023 with changes in student achievement on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as The Nation’s Report Card. State by state, growing payrolls were associated with a drop in rankings.

The New York Post broke our findings and the editorial board was compelled to write an op-ed: “America’s schools need to stop spending money on staff that worsen kids’ learning.”

Steve Moore also featured our chart and story in his Unleash Prosperity Hotline #1352: “Throwing Money at Public School Doesn’t Work.”

This level of recognition underscores Open the Books’ role as the nation’s premier taxpayer watchdog: Our investigations don’t just make headlines; they drive the editorial agenda at one of America’s most influential news outlets.

LEGISLATIVE IMPACT

AMERICA’S CHECKBOOK: We’ve been advocating for the democratization of the data stored in the Treasury payment system. We call this “America’s Checkbook.” While USASpending.gov shows snapshots of the past, it’s important that everyone can see what DOGE sees: real-time spending as payments leave the Treasury Department.

MAKE DOGE PERMANENT ACT: Last month Rep. Chip Roy introduced a bill to expand access to lawmakers so they can analyze spending data and view individual invoices for any spending items $25,000+. This will allow Congress to track where specific monies are going, what part of the budget authorizes it and where we can eliminate waste.

The bill is a direct result of our America’s Checkbook advocacy and a major step in the right direction. It’s the most important upgrade to transparency in a generation.

ROYALTY TRANSPARENCY ACT: Our unprecedented multiyear investigation into the private royalty payment complex at the National Institutes of Health continues to spur action on Capitol Hill. Sen. Rand Paul again introduced the Royalty Transparency Act this session.

In an August markup, the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee (HSGAC) voted unanimously to advance the legislation to a floor vote.

The bill is a direct result of Open the Books’ reporting and outreach to relevant members and staff.

If enacted, the bill would bring transparency to this multibillion-dollar public-private ecosystem from multiple angles. It would: Require Executive Branch employees subject to the public financial disclosure reporting requirements of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 to disclose royalty payments for inventions developed during their employment with the federal government. Require agencies to publicly post financial disclosure reports on their websites. Require applicants for federal grants and contracts to disclose royalty payments to the government for the 10-year period preceding the grant or contract.

While much focus has rightfully been trained on the vaccines, this touches almost every therapeutic on the market – from cancer treatments to obesity management to combating Alzheimer’s disease.

During the August meeting, Senator Paul acknowledged the role of Open the Books in pressing the federal public health sector for more transparency.

Later during the same meeting Senator Joni Ernst entered a statement into the record acknowledging our late founder, Adam Andrzejewski. Our comprehensive report on royalties paid to government scientists by pharmaceuticals was his final publication, capping decades of work to advance spending transparency at every level of government.

NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT (NDAA): The Pentagon funding bill has become a perennial opportunity to address Open the Books’ findings. Our work on both public health royalty payments played a role, as well as our exposure of Washington’s inability to track every dime of taxpayer money to its final destination.

Senator Ernst added two amendments to the nearly billion-dollar bill. The first prohibits any defense dollars from being spent in “academic institutions and research institutions” in either China or Russa.

The second amendment bars taxpayer dollars from being spent on “research, development, testing, evaluation, or training at any animal research facility located in or owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a foreign adversary.” If the Secretary believes any funds must be spent in this way, the department must be granted a waiver from Congress.

The changes come following a joint investigation between Open the Books and Senator Ernst. We found at least $1.3 billion had flowed to China and Russia from 2017-2022 but that much more spending was unaccounted for due to flaws in the reporting of subgrants and subcontracts. That led Senator Ernst to tuck another provision into last year’s NDAA mandating the DOD Inspector General account for all dollars sent to Chinese research institutions -- in a heavily redacted report, the IG said his office could not fully account for all such spending.

TRACKING RECEIPTS TO ADVERSARIAL COUNTRIES FOR KNOWLEDGE OF SPENDING (TRACKS ACT): This stand-alone legislation also emerges from our work exposing the difficulty tracking tax dollars to their final destination when subgrants and subcontracts are awarded. Senator Ernst and Representative Stefanik have introduced the bill in both chambers.

The bill would require the reporting and public disclosure of money from a government grant or contract going to an entity located in a foreign country of concern including Communist China, Russia, North Korea, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Enacting this into law would represent a major improvement in the quality and completeness of grant and contract spending information available at USASpending.gov.

In previous sessions, Senator Ernst and Representative Gallagher introduced the same legislation; Open the Books and Ernst highlighted the importance of tracking such spending in a 2023 USA Today op-ed: Washington has sent more than $1.3 billion to China and Russia. Who’s following the money?

SENATE INVESTIGATING PUBLIC FUNDING FOR IMMIGRATION-FOCUSED NGOs: Our recent investigation into public funding for immigration-focused NGOs — including CHIRLA’s alleged ties to the LA riots — catalyzed immediate national attention and congressional oversight:

Sen. Josh Hawley launched a formal investigation after our report, sending a letter demanding answers from CHIRLA and other NGOs implicated in anti-ICE protests. Read Hawley’s letter here.

The Washington Times and Sinclair’s National Desk covered the story – amplifying our findings to millions of Americans.

This is another example of how Open the Books drives oversight that moves Congress – and the country – toward accountability.

MAPPING THE SWAMP - CONGRESSIONAL ACTION: In September Senator Ernst sent a letter to Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor asking for greater transparency about the federal workforce. She cited our finding that redactions of information about employees and their locations had skyrocketed. In FY 2016, just 2,300 names had been redacted. By FY 2022, over 350,000 names and related information were redacted along with 281,000 locations. Who are these workers, what are they doing for taxpayers, and where on Earth are they?

· We report routinely on the size and cost of the federal workforce, along with their compensation, perks, and most recently, remote work following the pandemic. An updated version of Mapping the Swamp will be published by year’s end tracking the federal workforce through FY 2024.

AUDIENCE IMPACT

We are continuing to leverage tens of thousands of annual media hits to drive taxpayers toward our own reporting channels and website which continue to grow in followers and engagement. As media cites our investigations, interested taxpayers seek out details on our Substack, website and social media channels, which have consistently grown year over year.

Year-to-Date by the Numbers

Earned Media:

13.2Kmentions YTD (this puts us on track for a record-breaking year)

OpentheBooks.com: 31M page views

928K unique visitors

Our website is serving over 400 users every hour

Most page views are driven by our best-in-class database search (24M)

The most public state employee data searched: Maryland, Virgina & Wisconsin

Substack: 116K followers

4.19M views on our investigations over the last 365 days (+101.5% over the previous year)

X.com: 20.2K followers

Key Post: Elon Musk amplifies our Cash for Migrants findings (39M views)

Key Post: Vivek Ramaswamy amplifies our HHS DEI audit (2.4M views)

Meta (Facebook & Instagram): 660K followers