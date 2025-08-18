OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3d

Mandami will be the final straw that breaks the back of NYC. It will quickly become the land of violence and poverty. That is what communists do best. If I lived in NYC I would be packing up and moving out before the rig the election to make sure he is elected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GKay's avatar
GKay
3d

How could anyone sane voluntary live there?

I understand people with family or work obligations, but it sounds like NYC is headed off a cliff.

2020's crazy brought an influx of NYers to NE PA, which tripled housing costs in my township. I imagine this will see more of that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OpenTheBooks.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture