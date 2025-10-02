OpenTheBooks

William Shambrook
4d

I have no idea why DOGE is not the rule of the land. The process is simple and well proven

Plan to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse from any government and prevent it in the future

Plan and execute a full DOGE initiative:

*Identify and quantify all waste, fraud and abuse in each department, agency

*Identify who initiated each, for how long has it been going on and what was the justification for initiation…fit with administration's mission, rational for initiation, and level of success in achieving stated objective?

*Identify all beneficiaries ... .domestic and international,,,ngos, consultants, companies, organizations, governments and governmental officials (personal, family connections) and rational for each receiving the handouts.

*Identify items/ plans /contracts that can be immediately cancelled and cancel.

*Claw back money that can be clawed back.

*Working with current Administration, determine continued justification or immediately cancel.

*Determine if any current or past beneficiaires should be investigated for fraud and initiate charging if justified.

Pass each significant documented waste, fraud or abuse case to the responsible Department/Agency head to prioritize and plan actions to address, Require initial report of actions and success to DOGE and engaging DOGE for additional support as required.

*Pass full documentation to the responsible House and Senate group to aid in full investigation, oversight and holding the Department Head fully responsible for appropriate actions, to address.

Going forward require each Department/Agency to immediately initiate “Zero Based Budgeting annual planning” for every plan they wish to initiate or continue before funding will be provided. This would require that the rationale and actions fully support the Department’s individual mission and the mission of the Government and Country.

Laura Larimore
4d

This makes my skin crawl! I downloaded it, did a descending sort - the top one in 2023 is Armaghan Azad, $160 million! I did a search of who she is - a family medicine doctor in Irvine, CA, but she is also linked to onlinetelemedicine.com. I'm sorry, but this cannot be legit! What can I, as a citizen, do to help? I previously worked with OWCP (federal workers comp) and saw SOOOO much fraud, I was crazy.

