OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
3d

Keep cutting the funding forever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elaine's avatar
Elaine
3d

I have never thought that federal tax dollars should be used to fund any university and that the Dept. of Education should never have been instituted because this money has always been used as a tool of indoctrination and propagana.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OpenTheBooks.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture