Freedom Fox
DEI, Climate Alarmism...

Appendix A Examples of Funding for Social and Behavioral Science Activities by NOAA, NSF, DHS1

Integrating Social and Behavioral Sciences Within the Weather Enterprise

https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/24865/chapter/11

This is from an important booklet that describes in great detail how narrative science, social and behavioral science (the science of propaganda/censorship) has been integrated into natural science, climatology and meteorology in a coordinated attack to push the climate fear porn for population control agenda. "The Weather Enterprise - The “weather enterprise” includes the network of government agencies, private-sector companies, and academic institutions that provide weather services to the nation."

Note: Another word for "enterprise" is "racket."

Funded by:

"Financial support for research at the SBS-weather interface comes primarily from the National Science Foundation (NSF), NOAA, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and FHWA programs. Exact funding levels are difficult to ascertain because the agencies do not typically track SBS investments separately"

Note: The monied interests in a racket are also known as "racketeers."

You'll even find infamous propaganda specialist Kate Starbird listed in it as a contributor. It further details how they use the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to advance climate fear porn propaganda with health regulatory powers. As well as a collection of all of the centers of power that are coordinating and collaborating with this massive psychological mind-farkery operation:

Integrating Social and Behavioral Sciences Within the Weather Enterprise

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, 2018.

https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/24865/chapter/1

https://doi.org/10.17226/24865

Front Matter (You've gotta check out the names of some of these Boards and Committees that contributed!)

Summary

Ch 1 Introduction

Ch 2 The Motivation for Integrating Social and Behavioral Sciences Within the Weather Enterprise

Ch 3 Assessing the Current State of Social and Behavioral Sciences Within the Weather Enterprise

Ch 4 Social and Behavioral Sciences for Road Weather Concerns

Ch 5 Research Needs for Improving the Nation’s Weather Readiness and Advancing Fundamental Social and Behavioral Science Knowledge

Ch 6 A Framework to Sustainably Support and Effectively Use Social and Behavioral Science Research in the Weather Enterprise

Ch 7 Summary of Key Findings and Recommendations

Appendix A (already cited, linked at top)

Appendix B Lessons from SBS Integration into the “Public Health Enterprise”

Appendix C People Who Provided Input to the Committee

Appendix D Committee Biosketches

I've seen no better single resource to putting together their operational plan and strategies in one place than this book. For those who wish to do a very deep dive. A 182-page exercise describing the imposition of stupidity masquerading as intelligence and enlightened thought on an unwitting nation. This booklet could as well be describing sources and methods for the DEI Racket. With a mostly different set of racketeers, though many will be found to be "double-dippers."

The question is, did Trump's order apply to funding this type of social and behavioral sciences? And will Congress codify the cuts into law that ensures they aren't zombie cuts to funding, ready to come back to life when Trump leaves office. Because ALL of the social and behavioral sciences (aka pseudosciences) are rackets and have been rackets from the start. With Racketeers who profit from such "enterprises."

Calvin Howell Heinen
Calvin Howell Heinen
4d

To ALL members of the congress. It amazes me how stupid you believe the American People are.

Every one of you, if your DIRTY LAUNDRY was EXPOSED, the MILLIONS you take over and under the table through the funding of programs while you're ripping off the Elderly American Peoples Social Security Money already TAXED and then confiscated. Most of the American People don't know about your expense account of ONE MILLION dollars every year totaling 535 million dollars and the 300,000 dollars raise you gave yourselves; ALL TAX FREE under the guise of an "EXPENSE ACCOUNT". Disgusting doesn't even describe who you really are.

