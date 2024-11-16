It’s been a busy week for our brand-new CEO John Hart! As soon as President-elect Trump announced his plans for a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), John and the team hit the ground running to share the word about the trove of data we have at the ready.

On Wednesday evening’s The Ingraham Angle, John spoke with Laura Ingraham about the prospects of winning major, lasting efficiencies for American taxpayers.

The same evening, DOGE co-head Vivek Ramaswamy got a look at our latest report on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) spending at Health and Human Services.

By highlighting our reporting on X, Vivek put more than 2 MILLION more sets of eyes on our work. Yes, thanks to all of our voices combined, we have the attention of DOGE!

If you haven’t read it yet, the full report is here. Or, click the image above to repost and spread the word even further on X.

SIDENOTE: We think Vivek’s coined a new catchphrase: “Time to DOGE It!”

MAJOR CUTS BY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2026?

Trump, Ramaswamy and Elon Musk have set some audacious targets: $2 trillion in cuts by July 4, 2026.

“A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence,” Trump said of the timeline.

John penned a column for the New York Post to weigh in on the work that lies ahead to find such major efficiencies by eliminating waste and streamlining costly regulations.

“Taxpayers are rightly skeptical about commissions and grand promises from Washington to cut spending,” he wrote. But DOGE leadership has more tools on the table than ever before — including Open the Books.

“We’ve blown the whistle on everything from the militarization of the IRS to DEI programs in federal agencies that divert funds from basic health research…Reporting such findings directly to the public will be key to maintaining long-term support for belt-tightening.”

Read the whole oped, including the history of John’s work on spending cuts with Senator Tom Coburn, here.

WHERE TO BEGIN?

Elsewhere in the newspaper, Post reporters Michael Kaplan and James Franey laid out a list of outrageous spending items that deserve to get the boot, with some help from our database.

It was interesting enough that Musk posted it himself, with the comment, “Looks like a lot of opportunity for DOGE!” (10.5 million views and counting!)

Of course, the only way to realize trillions in savings is to tackle mandatory spending, which makes up the majority of our annual budget. But there’s an endless laundry list of discretionary spending that can be cleaned up quickly — putting some points on the board early will build momentum for the tougher work to come.

GET INVOLVED

The best way to help is to keep doing what we’ve always done, but turn up the volume! Share our investigations with your networks, use our database to do research of your own, and dive into the conversation online so our waste findings continue making their way to DOGE!

We have the largest private database of public spending in history. There are 10 BILLION lines of data at every level of government. 110,000 government agencies are there to audit. And we have 172 million salary and pension records. Let’s put it all to use in the coming weeks, months and years!

Make sure you’re following us on social media to stay in the mix —>



X | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM



And if it’s your first visit, click that Subscribe button below so these updates come straight to your inbox!