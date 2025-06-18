OpenTheBooks

Andrew L Sullivan
3d

I think you miss a crucial part here. Trump has left Europe up to NATO. Instead is focused on the Orient and the Middle East for better exports. This shows in his tariff plan, but it also shows in his defense of Israel. This attack on Iran benefits the Arabs as much as Israel and the USA. Iran's time is limited. Iran simply cannot be allowed to harass the region.

Liz
2d

Open the Books needs to do this work. It needs to drill down into how much AIPAC and other Israel supporters have spent on US politicians and compare that to how much money has flowed to Israel over various timeframes. The question of whether supporting Israel or any other country (including NATO countries) makes the US more or less safe is debatable. The flow of money is not.

