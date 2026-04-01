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cgg's avatar
cgg
5d

I would argue 'sue and settle' is the primary tactic used by most lawyers at this point. The idea that a case is tried in a courtroom is antiquated - most probably could not argue on their feet. The 'process is the punishment' is very real.

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
5dEdited

'bout damned time! These 'sue & settle' schemes have been an insidious method of manipulating regulatory agencies behind the backs of legislators' oversight and intent.

Next thing to examine are the "cash in lieu" payments made by developers (held hostage) to select Green NGOs via EPA Compensatory Mitigation of Wetlands graft.

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