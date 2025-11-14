OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard jones's avatar
richard jones
4d

Many thanks to Open the Books. Priceless!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Big E's avatar
Big E
4d

Now that OTB has revealed this corrupt system, how do we fix it?

We can’t even get spending fixed at the state level where tax funded employees are closer to we the unwashed. So how can we expect spending to change at the federal level without VOTERS getting rid of wasteful spenders and those unwilling to significantly reduce size and scope of government?

Also, how can laws be changed so it’s easier to fire or reduce salaries of unnecessary or overpaid government workers?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OpenTheBooks.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture