OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K3's avatar
K3
3d

And this doesn’t even start to reflect the total cost to taxpayers.

If it’s anything like Illinois, this huge payout also gets factored into pensions. Which are then COLA’d.

I lived in a school district where the superintendent retired in a $300,000+ annual pension - at its inception 15 years ago.

And of course she was never evaluated based on student achievement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
WildBoar945's avatar
WildBoar945
3d

This is why I don't approve of 'no tax on overtime'. I would support it if it were capped on those with total incomes MORE than $100K/year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OpenTheBooks.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture