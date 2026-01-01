OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mana . m e Mene
mana . m e Mene
5d

I have been telling folks for years about the obvious insurance and government fraud going on with autism clinics in Chicago. The southwest suburbs are full of autism centers and behavior clinics. Literally withn blocks of each other. I'm sure there's a MN scandal going on

Ruth H
Ruth H
5d

So depressing to read how mismanaged and corrupt our government is.

