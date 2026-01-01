Open the Books had a remarkable year of change and growth in 2025

Our investigations and thought leadership made an impact, starting in January by proposing America’s Checkbook: the ability for taxpayers to view the Treasury Payment System in real time, just like they can their own bank accounts. After all, it’s our money! Soon after, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced the Make DOGE Permanent Act, which would allow members of Congress to view realt-time payments larger than $25,000. Enacting it would be the most significant federal transparency upgrade in a generation.

We closed the year with results, too. After years of investigating the size, scope, cost and secrecy of the administrative state through “Mapping the Swamp” reports, Senator Joni Ernst has introduced legislation to bring transparency to the federal workforce. The Where’s WALDO Act, named for the popular children’s books, would require the feds to create a public website that documents each civilian employee’s title, job description start date, primary work location, compensation and bonuses. Bureaucratic hide-and-seek is over if Senator Ernst’s bill becomes law!

Image Credit: Office of Senator Ernst, December 2025.

But one thing remained the same in 2025: government kept wasting tax dollars at every level from federal to local! Our investigators uncovered more than silly, wasteful, or ideologically extreme examples; they also uncovered systemic misspending from improper payments, rich contracts for allies, fraud and abuse.

The following were the ten most-read stories and investigations last year, along with the one we think will be most impactful in 2026. The results demonstrate that Americans care about more than just federal spending. They portend a major opportunity to expand the DOGE movement to states across the country, whose leaders can learn their own lessons from Washington’s attempts at reform.

Open the Books is the only organization whose database has the depth and breadth to bring it to fruition. We’ll continue the transparency movement all the way to the local level in 2026 and beyond!

The top ten most-read stories of 2025:

1. DELETE, DELETE, DELETE



2. Final Tally for Biden-Era Improper Payments? $925 BILLION

3. Cash for Migrants: FEMA Not the Only Agency Spending Big



4. New Orleans Police Superintendent Has Collected $2.97M from Taxpayers since 2016



5. Open Letter to Elon: Let’s Build America’s Checkbook

6. Los Angeles Fires: Water & Power Officials Among Top-Paid City Employees



7. DOD Had Its Most Spendy Month Since the Bush Era

8. Fauci Household Got $3.5M Wealthier in First Year After Retirement

9. California Pumped Tens of Millions into Immigration NGOs that Fight Deportation, Track ICE and more…

10. State of the State Schools: A Look at Public University Finances Reveals DEI, Foreign Influence and Radical Ideas Thrive Far Beyond the Ivy League

Impactful Findings for the New Year:

The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance

Our study of over 12,500 public school districts revealed that statewide spending increases did not correlate with better student performance. It was enough to get the New York Post editorial board weighing in. “Far too many states are seeing tragic slippage in student achievement, and public bureaucracies burning cash on garbage that only gets in the way of better teaching is a likely cause,” they wrote. “Schools need to focus on the basics — and avoid throwing taxpayer dollars down the drain.”

As the Department of Education continues unwinding wasteful programs, findings like these will help fix America’s schools. Decades of top-down, wasteful spending from Washington have done nothing to improve outcomes, and our study demonstrates that big money does not mean better results if it’s being frittered away on overhead or administrative roles.

Look out for more large-scale data stories from Open the Books in 2026, as we use our unmatched database to offer insights that can help change the policy landscape for the better.

