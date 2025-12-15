OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
4d

The cirular funding loop is wild, where Center for Biological Diversity gets $3M in forgiven COVID loans then files 132 lawsuits against federal agencies. The 4.5 year average EIS timeline is the real kicker here, basically means even projects that clear environmental review end up delayed another 4+ years through litigation. I worked adjacent to a NEPA challenge in 2019 and watched a renewable energy project get stuck in court for 3 years because of an appeal that ultimately had no merit. The whole system incentivizes litigation as a business model.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 OpenTheBooks.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture