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Kirsten's avatar
Kirsten
3d

Great reporting, thank you!

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
3d

The swamp is the Epstein Class and the Soros Class. Zionists and Marxists, and they're destroying America and western civilization from within using unconventional warfare. Death by 1000 cuts.

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