Open the Books is taking another close look at American safety-net spending. This time, the focus is on opioid prescriptions.

The miniseries Dopesick familiarized the public with Perdue Pharmaceuticals’ mass marketing of pain killers and the addiction crisis it helped trigger. The costs, both human and financial, still haunt communities across the country.

For that reason, taxpayers need to understand how public dollars are spent on powerful pain medications. These drugs can be essential for patients in severe pain, but because they are controlled substances, they must be carefully monitored.

While opioids remain widely prescribed, our auditors identified some key outliers who were doing so far more than their peers.

Background

Open the Books has consistently been working to expose the soaring costs behind our safety-net spending. We recently revealed that the cost of Medicare alone exceeded all tax revenue from younger Americans (age 25-34) as of fiscal year 2020.

Our auditors also have filed report after report on skyrocketing costs under certain Medicaid billing codes. Take for example home health care services in Pennsylvania. The bills charged to federal taxpayers exploded by more than 10,000% in a matter of a few years, a figure that beggars belief:

The system as a whole, meant to support Americans without another option for care, has swelled in cost following a one-two punch: expansion of the eligible population under Obamacare and an explosion of billable care following Covid. [That’s before we mention case after case of fraud, both confirmed and suspected. We have covered a multitude of those, and their costs to American households, in our series The Cost of Fraud.]

The amounts of savings claimed by DOGE in 2025, for example, pale in comparison to our spending on safety net programs. Last year we wrote:

“If the flow of money in the federal government could be viewed from a jet cruising at 30,000 feet, Medicare would the Mississippi River and Social Security would be the Columbia River while USAID and ‘woke’ spending programs would be barely visible, tiny streams.”

At the time, our auditors were turning their attention to prescriptions under Medicare Part D, which helped illustrate the massive flow of taxpayer dollars through the safety net.

From FY21-23 alone, individual doctors were prescribing as much as $81.2 million worth of drugs. Our investigators found that the top 1,000 providers in the system were associated with more spending in a single year ($10.9 billion in 2023) than was saved by the recissions package passed by Congress. The top ten providers that same year are associated with $829 million in payments.

None of those shocking figures indicate fraud took place, but they are publicly available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and demonstrate how quickly expenditures add up, even with a single provider. It’s also true that enormous waste and fraud is endemic to both programs.

For that reason, it’s worth continuing to dive deep into available spending data.

Opioid Prescriptions

That brings us to the latest investigation. While we’d previously examined top prescribers across Medicare Part D, we added another layer of sophistication to the research. We focused on opioid prescribers alone and compared providers to others in that cohort.

Using statistical modeling, we determined an average annual dollar figure for opioid prescriptions per provider. A doctor billing exactly the average amount among his cohort would have a so-called “Z score” of 0. Those don’t demand much further sleuthing.

But providers with a Z score of 20, 30 or more? They are billing far more than others in their cohort. That makes these providers worth investigating further.

The Method

Here’s how it works. Each time a Z score ticks up, it represents one standard of deviation away from the norm. For example:

Annual opioid prescription volume: 100

Standard deviation: 20



A prescriber that made 140 prescriptions would would be 2 standards of deviation from the average; they’d have a Z score of 2. A prescriber that made 160 opioid prescriptions would be 3 standards of deviation from the average for a Z score of 3.

So a Z score helps identify both unusually high values and extreme outliers. We’re focused on those extreme outliers.

NOTE: These are straightforward figures used to demonstrate the methodology; actual standard deviations in the analysis are based on how much variation there is in the data set. The more spread out the prescription volumes are, the higher the standard deviation is.

The following analysis was performed on the FY 2023 data, the most recent year for which the federal government has provided such granular data -- a transparency and accountability problem in its own right.

Top Ten Z Scores

Using standard deviation and Z-score analysis, the results identified several providers with opioid prescribing volumes significantly above their peer group average. The top 25 outliers among opioid prescribers had enormous Z scores, ranging from 51 to more than 92. The top ten all had Z scores in excess of 55.

Let’s walk through the top outlier in depth, to understand how the analysis worked.

The number one outlier, at a pain management clinic in Victorville, CA, made 15,296 opioid prescriptions in FY 2023. The average provider in that peer group made 35.31 prescriptions. Because there is a significant spread in the data for this cohort, the standard deviation is 164.87. Nevertheless, this California provider’s total still results in an extraordinary Z score of 92.56.

In laymen’s terms, this provider’s opioid prescription volume in FY23 was more than 93 standards of deviation above the norm for peer-group providers.

It’s a severe statistical outlier.

The number two provider, a nurse practitioner in Rockford, IL, made 8,548 opioid prescriptions among a peer group with an average prescription volume of 34.13. The standard deviation for this peer group was 135.45, for a Z score of 62.86.

The number three provider, in the physical medicine and rehabilitation specialty, was in Ocala, FL. This peer group had an average prescription volume of 47.91 for the year. The standard deviation for this group was very large at 352.36. Still, this Ocala provider made 21,725 opioid prescriptions, for a Z score of 61.52 -- another huge aberration.

What makes the Ocala result particularly noteworthy is the population context. Ocala itself has an estimated population between approximately 65,000 and 73,000 residents depending on the source and year, making it roughly the 50th to 60th largest city in Florida by population. The broader Marion County / Ocala metropolitan area has an estimated population between approximately 400,000 and 440,000 residents and ranks approximately the 18th largest county in Florida by population. Despite being substantially smaller than major Florida population centers such as Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Fort Lauderdale, the dataset identified an Ocala area provider as the highest opioid prescribing statistical outlier in the state based on deviation from peer prescribing behavior.

Here are the top ten providers by Z score:

For obvious reasons, a trauma center or pain clinic is likely to prescribe more opioids than a general practitioner. For that reason, these providers are sorted into “peer groups” with different average prescription volumes and standard deviations. Those in physical medicine and rehabilitation are compared to peers in their field, neurologists are compared to neurologists, and so on. In this way, we can ensure the Z scores represent true outliers among similar providers, avoiding apples-to-oranges comparisons.

This table offers more details on the practice areas and locations of the top ten outliers:

460 more providers in the national dataset have a Z score in excess of 20.

[Click here to download the full dataset.]

The Drugs in Question

The opioid category within the CMS Medicare Part D dataset generally includes commonly prescribed opioid medications such as:

Oxycodone

Hydrocodone

Morphine

Fentanyl

Tramadol

Hydromorphone

Oxymorphone

Codeine combinations

Methadone

Buprenorphine products

Many of these medications are considered highly addictive controlled substances and are frequently associated with opioid abuse, diversion concerns, overdose risks, and significant secondary criminal market activity due to their street demand and resale potential.

What’s Next

Open the Books will continue to examine aberrant spending patterns throughout Medicare and Medicaid, including categories of prescription drugs and individual billing codes related to types of care.

Last week, our auditors examined what happens to money distributed in opioid-related legal settlements. We found that some recipient states do not have benchmarks to measure outcomes as they distribute a massive $50 billion in settlement funds down to the county level. In other words, there is thus far no statistical relationship between money spent and fewer opioid-related overdose deaths.

Because money from the National Opioids Settlement Fund will continue to flow until 2038, it’s critical that states develop plans to measure efficacy so they can make informed decisions on where best to appropriate the funds.

As states work to mitigate this crisis, it’s critical that Medicare and Medicaid also closely monitor aberrant patterns in billing and prescriptions to ensure there is no fraudulent spending, or worse, rampant overprescription of these powerful controlled substances. Taxpayers should not be unknowingly fueling problem states are currently trying to mitigate.