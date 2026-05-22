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myrapdaddy's avatar
myrapdaddy
15h

Keep up the great work OPENTHEBOOKS.

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scott carl's avatar
scott carl
15h

This is the primary reason that the USG must not be in the business of funding non-profits. The responsibility to monitor the impact of the money is 100% that of the USG, and once again they are found wanting. Disgusting

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