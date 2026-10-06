While millions of Americans are struggling to afford rent and groceries in 2026, Congress members are already deciding which pet projects they want to spend millions of dollars on in 2027.

Dubbed the “currency of corruption” by the late Sen. Tom Coburn, earmarks direct federal funds to local projects around the country. While some fund major infrastructure projects, others pay for everything from shark repellent to wax museums. Money is typically distributed based on which Congress members have the most seniority or are a member of the majority party, not based on which proposals have the most merit. Earmarks also put federal taxpayers on the hook for projects often best funded at the local level based on the needs and desires of the community.

Coburn and President Barack Obama helped institute a ban on earmarks in 2011 that lasted 11 years and saved $141 billion. But the practice returned in 2022, and Republicans and Democrats have both gone hog-wild with spending since then.

Senators requested almost 11,000 earmarks, more than triple the number requested by members of the House of Representatives which was more than 3,500. There has been no public update on how many of these may ultimately be included in the draft budget as Congress continues skidding along at current funding levels with a series of Continuing Resolutions.

Party Swap

In the House, Republicans requested 1,683 earmarks worth $2.8 billion. Democrats requested 1,841 earmarks worth $1.3 billion.

[Download the full dataset]

The GOP traditionally makes fewer requests worth more money as they favor infrastructure or defense-related projects. Democrats tend to make more niche requests with smaller dollar amounts. That trend continues for FY 2027, with the average House Republican request worth $1.7 million and the average Democrat request worth $732,000. That makes Republican earmark requests more than twice as expensive.

NOTE: Back in 2024, we measured requests from the ends of the political spectrum in the House of Representatives and found a different partisan breakdown. Freedom Caucus members captured $957 million for their own districts using 210 earmarks scattered throughout the omnibus spending bills in 2023 and 2024. By contrasts, members of the so-called “Squad” including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled down just $224 million in final earmarks. (Download the line-by-line database here.)

Transparency Gap

The Senate Appropriations Committee does not publish a spreadsheet of its earmarks and has previously refused to provide Open the Books with an accurate dollar total of its requests. Instead, our auditors were forced to manually copy and paste requests listed in the Senate’s online table into our own spreadsheet.

That methodology was imperfect because the online table lists thousands of duplicate earmarks with slightly different descriptions. For example, the table claims that Sens. Angela Alsobrooks and Chris Van Hollen each requested $282,000 for nursing education at Cecil College, but the senators are actually co-sponsoring the same earmark.

Using an AI program to remove the duplicates, our auditors estimate the Senate requested 10,718 earmarks worth $42.5 billion. It remains impossible to discern a fully accurate total, or to know whether Democrats or Republicans are spending more.

The House Appropriations Committee typically publishes a spreadsheet of earmark requests in early summer, but not this year. As of late September, the House website still claims the spreadsheet is “forthcoming.”

Instead, the House Appropriations Committee published PDF files of earmark requests broken down by committee of jurisdiction (e.g. Agriculture, Energy, Transportation) here. Disparate files with images rather than downloadable materials make it more difficult for taxpayers to analyze total costs, party or district breakdowns and more. House leaders should make earmark requests more easily accessible for public oversight.

Nevertheless, Open the Books found the usual follies among the earmark requests in both chambers of Congress.

Sweet Subsidies

Cooking Classes for Prisoners — $500,000

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY)

Velázquez’ plan to “improve the criminal justice system” and “enhance neighborhood safety” is an embracement of the Disney-tinged adage that “anyone can cook.” “Justice-involved youth” — classic political parlance for those previously convicted of crimes — will receive a “holistic approach” to “hands-on culinary training.”

Drive Change, a social justice nonprofit that aims to reduce the “employment barriers” faced by New Yorkers with a criminal record, will run the program. The participating “youth” are legal adults aged 18 to 25.

“Gotta Go Gaming Hub” — $5 million

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ)

Kim describes the gaming hub as an “evidence-based community STEAM workforce and behavioral resilience initiative.” In reality, the Gaming Hub is a truck-turned-arcade that hosts kids’ birthday parties. Their website boasts about “comfy gaming chairs,” “the latest consoles,” and sells branded T-shirts. Their mission is to “transform access to esports.”

Like Velázquez’s earmark, Kim’s funding request frames this as a way to improve crime rates.

Honey Funding — $1.2 million

Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV)

Justice describes this request only as money for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to “support the honey industry.”

West Virginia’s entire honey industry was worth just $1.7 million as of 2023. There is not a more recent statistic because the state’s honey industry is so small that the federal government no longer estimates its value.

Horsing Around — $12.7 million

Four requestors

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) has requested money for horse therapy in every budget since she was elected. But this year, she’s not merely content to fund existing organizations. She wants to spend $5.3 million to open a “140-acre equine therapy and outdoor recreation campus” in Baltimore County and $1.2 million to renovate an abandoned firehouse into an “Equine Discovery & Community Education Center.”

She’s not the only one who wants to saddle up. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) asked for $1 million for equine therapy. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) requested $4 million to build an “equine center of excellence” at the University of Kentucky. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) will help the nonprofit Detroit Horse Power construct a $1 million “urban equestrian center.”

Potential Conflicts of Interest

The Center for Rural Development — $20 million

Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY)

The nonprofit Center for Rural Development has hosted leadership and economic development programs since it was established in 1996 at Rogers’ request. Rogers publicly called the group’s late founding chairman, Clay Parker Davis, “one of my closest long-time friends.”

Now, Rogers is requesting $20 million for the Center to disburse to local law enforcement agencies for new equipment – almost double the Center’s entire annual budget in 2025.

The Center also has close ties to Citizens National Bank, where Rep. Rogers has a 6% ownership stake. Parker Davis was the bank’s CEO for 35 years.

The Center received a $452,000 loan from Citizens National Bank during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lonnie Lawson, the Center’s current CEO, is on the bank’s advisory board. The Center stored millions of dollars at Citizens National Bank as of 2005, though it’s unclear whether that is still the case.

Separately, Rogers requested $2.5 million for the nonprofit Operation Unite, an addiction recovery group founded by Rogers in 2003. Karen Kelly, the former CEO of Operation Unite, is now Rogers’ chief of staff.

Irrigation Modernization — $4.2 million

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

Newhouse is sending funds to Washington State University, his alma mater, to help its agricultural research center “accelerate commercialization of next-generation irrigation systems that support U.S. agricultural industry, grower competitiveness, and climate resilience.” The developing technology would help nearby farmers improve their profit margins.

Newhouse is the majority owner of two fruit farms in Washington. His stakes are valued at up to $26 million collectively. He is leaving Congress at the end of this year to spend more time on his farm.

The university researches crops like cherries, hops and grapes — all crops that Newhouse sells at his farm.

Newhouse has directly collaborated with the university’s agricultural research center in the past. A 2017 study on grapevines was conducted at his farm and using his grapes.

Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority — $3.4 million

Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV)

Justice is helping the Greenbrier Valley Airport build a new hangar for its Professional Pilot training program. Greenbrier Resort, where Justice holds a 49% ownership stake, is just 12 miles away.

As a private citizen in 2010, Justice explained that improvements to the airport indirectly benefit him financially. Tourism at his resort is partially dependent on ease of access to the nearby airport.

The pilot training program is run in collaboration with Marshall University, Justice’s alma mater. He previously donated $5 million of his personal fortune to the school and earmarked tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds.

Political Motivations

Earmarks are typically signed into law without much fanfare or debate. Congress uses voice votes or other shortcuts to enact thousands of them at once.

However, this year’s funding requests contain cash for left-wing advocacy groups that may stir up controversy within the GOP-controlled legislature.

Sen. Martin Heinrich requested $1.5 million for United Voices for Newcomer Rights. A representative from the group recently appeared at a board meeting in Torrance County, New Mexico to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, declaring that “ICE detention is not welcome” and conflating support for ICE with a lack of “compassion.”

Sen. Peter Welch wants $499,000 for the Vermont Asylum Assistance Project. The group runs an “ICE Tracker” that collects anonymous tips warning residents of ICE agents’ locations. They have also lobbied Vermont to appropriate taxpayer funds for immigration legal aid, and their executive director says their life’s work is helping Vermont embrace its “progressive history.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley requested $574,000 for the Latino Network, which has its own ICE tracker to call its “trained Rapid Response volunteer network” into action. The group’s website calls immigration enforcement “draconian” and “unconstitutional.”

Sen. Ed Markey is seeking to send $1.5 million to the Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition, founded with inspiration from the Black Lives Matter movement to address structural racism. The group has already received earmarks despite previous opposition from the GOP.

The “Department of Me”

Last year, Open the Books documented $636 million of earmarks that 24 senators requested for the universities they attended as students.

This time, 25 senators and 37 House members requested $560 million for their alma maters. An additional 15 Congress members requested $81.8 million for universities where they once worked. Three more members requested $4.8 million for universities that currently employ their wives.

Sen. Mitch McConnell once again leads the way with $161 million requested for the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville. McConnell earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisville, houses his congressional library there, and lends his name to the school’s McConnell Scholars Program. He is a graduate of Kentucky’s law school, and once used earmarks to open its Mitch McConnell Center for Distance Learning.

Even if McConnell were no longer serving in Congress by the time the budget is signed into law, his earmarks would likely be included. Past budgets have included requests from members who resigned or passed away.

Sen. Mike Rounds wants $58.4 million for South Dakota State University, including $2 million for a “virtual reality farm simulation.” He earned his bachelor’s degree at the school in 1977.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville requested $6.3 million for Auburn University, where he was the head football coach for 10 years and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Sen. Tim Kaine wants $2 million for AI research at George Mason University. His wife, Anne Holton, has been on the faculty since 2017 and was previously the school’s interim president.

At least some earmarks will be cut or have their dollar total reduced before they are signed into law. But many will be funded with little opposition, driving up the cost of a budget that already contains nearly unprecedented spending increases.

FURTHER READING

The Department of Me: Senators Earmark $636M for Universities They Attended (January 2026)

Shutdown Winnings: Billions in Earmarks for Coke-Driven Moby Dick Theatre, Horse Therapy, “Gay Utopia,” and More (November 2025)

“The Squad” Earmarked $224 Million Since 2023 – Led By AOC, It’s Pork Barrel Spending by The Democratic Socialists (March 2024)

House Freedom Caucus Members Earmarked Nearly $1 Billion From Taxpayers (April 2024)