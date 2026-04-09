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Suzanne Julian's avatar
Suzanne Julian
17h

Sunset all government agencies, zero funding until they show staffing and what they contribute on cost to results. In writing for review by a citizen board .

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Mindi's avatar
Mindi
16h

With AI, all the dollars should be able to be tracked easily and fraud found and prosecuted, and the money returned to pay down the deficit. Enough already -- especially "government" workers with lifelong pensions. Ridiculous. I think government workers really do think money grows on trees. Thieves.

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