Six years after Open the Books exposed the lush pay package enjoyed by the Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, who oversaw school safety failures in the lead-up to the Parkland school shooting, Open the Books has discovered that a grant program meant to prevent similar violence is instead being used to defray the costs of illegal immigration.

The abstract of a $1 million federal grant, awarded in 2024, intended to stop school violence includes the following language: “Monroe County has experienced an influx of migrant families with a concurrent increase in juvenile crimes. This has overwhelmed local resources such as law enforcement, community mental health, and schools. There has been a steady increase in community crimes, and in the last two years there has been an 119% increase in school arrests. Immigrant youth represent high percentages of offenders, children’s shelter occupants, and students with disciplinary actions.”

This is one of 15 grants identified in the Department of Justice’s STOP School Violence program, created in the wake of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, that touches on the strain schools are under due to an influx of legal and illegal immigration.

According to SchoolSafety.gov, the program:

“Provides funding to prevent and reduce school violence by implementing training, developing school threat assessment teams and/or intervention teams to identify violence risks, introducing technologies like anonymous reporting tools, or applying other school safety strategies that assist in preventing violence.”

The recipient of the grant is the Monroe County School District, located in south Florida; just miles away from Broward County, where the Parkland tragedy occurred.

The grant abstract outlines the difficulty of integrating large numbers of migrant children into their system, noting the impacts on teachers:

“Youth...have to navigate an educational system that is foreign to them while not having the English skills to do so. This leads to immigrant students having multiple risk factors for juvenile delinquency. It also creates a system where teachers feel ill equipped to meet the educational, behavioral, and mental health needs of our immigrant students, thus leading to low perceptions of school climate.”

The $1-million solution is not to deport parents who brought their children here illegally, but to design complex administrative build-out and training exercises in “cultural competency” to improve school safety and juvenile delinquency. For example, the grant calls for:

Developing an English Language Learner (ELL) task force,

Hiring two certified teachers/counselors to provide social-emotional English language immersion and delivery of the districts behavioral expectations curriculum

Providing small group and individual therapy for program students,

Developing a community-based Spanish and Haitian Creole parent-school liaison program to increase parental involvement in school

Providing teachers with Trust-Based Relational Intervention training.

The situation described by the Monroe County School system is only one example of public schools under strain since the Biden administration admitted an estimated 10 million illegal aliens into the country during his four-year term.

The Department of Justice STOP School Violence Program was signed into law in 2018, in part in response to the Parkland, Florida school shooting that claimed 17 lives. The program has been funded at around $70-$85 million each year since then.

Funds meant to prevent similar tragedies are instead being used to hire translators and otherwise meet the needs of foreign students and their parents, which increased exponentially under the Biden administration.

Over the course of the program’s existence, Open the Books found fifteen grants, worth $13.5 million, that explicitly aim to serve foreign students or their families in some way. For example:

$1 million to Sodus Central School District in New York to run the “Place to Belong” initiative, focusing on an “an increasing number of English language learners” in the area.

$1 million to serve seven schools in Oxnard, California, that have the “highest numbers of suspensions due to incidents of violence with and without injury, socioeconomically disadvantaged students, and English language learners.

$1 million to Miami-Dade Public Schools, where “nearly one-quarter [of students] are English language learners, including children representing more than 160 different nationalities.” In the grant description the school district states, “meeting the needs of such a richly diverse student body is a challenging task that has become even more difficult post-pandemic.”

The Biden administration subverted Congress’s intent when it allocated money meant to help keep kids safe in schools to funneling money toward schools burdened by an influx of migrants. Every dollar spent on children in the country illegally could and should have been spent on fixing locks, adding alarm systems, and supporting the kinds of proven safety measures that Congress intended to fund.