OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big E's avatar
Big E
8hEdited

Suggestions from this article and our thoughts:

1. Prioritize violent criminals for law enforcement and military style actions.

2. Continue to offer incentives to leave it they would be less costly than the blanket deportations going on now.

3. MOST IMPORTANT: Cut off ALL funding for anyone in this country illegally, including their offspring. This option would require Congressional courage and states support. (One possible exception: True EMERGENCY medical care. Once recovered sufficiently, no more funding.)

#3 may sound heartless, but it’s the only path to a long-lasting solution. And remember #2 is available for those without taxpayer funding!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lickyouallover25cents's avatar
Lickyouallover25cents
8h

Arrest and confiscate the property of those who hire illegal aliens. That would solve the problem real quick. Word would get around.

Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OpenTheBooks.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture