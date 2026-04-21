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Big E's avatar
Big E
1d

Unfortunately, too many people move to rural areas expecting the same services that led to their reasons for leaving. Some care about preserving the rural lifestyle and mindset, but others just infuse their own ideas, which end up supporting more government. County officials try to accommodate the citizen demand, and we get the opposite of what we want and need: small government and only the most essential services. It’s a vicious cycle!

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scott carl's avatar
scott carl
1d

Trust me, they are not moving to Sarasota, where I am, expecting to change their behavior one iota. It’s mini NYC down here.

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