The modern-day Department of Education (ED) was created in 1979 through the Department of Education Organization Act, which consolidated the separate education functions of the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (now Health and Human Services) into its own agency. At the time, ED was intended to reduce bureaucracy in federal grantmaking, get parents more involved in their children’s education, conduct education-related research and expand educational opportunities, particularly to disadvantaged groups.

Nearly 50 years later, ED has instead empowered school districts to exclude parents from their children’s education; funded research ranging from unhelpful to harmful to student success; and overseen plummeting rates of student success across demographics. Nevertheless, agency funding has reached new heights, rising 749% from 2000 to 2024. ED has become the quintessential unnecessary, bloated bureaucracy; but the agency is a progressive darling with a large cottage industry of advocates it has itself funded over the decades.

Eliminating ED for good will take courage and resolve, but such a victory would strike at the very heart of the progressive ideology that relentlessly and uncritically seeks to expand the size and scope of the federal government. Indeed, accomplishments in this arena can help provide proof of concept for eliminating, consolidating, and downsizing other agencies. President Trump promised during his 2024 election campaign to dismantle ED and he appointed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to undertake the daunting task.

Activities so far include winding down and cancelling wasteful grants and transferring more critical activities to other agencies. Congress, however, must partner with the Administration for the progress to become durable.

The following report addresses two research topics.

Part 1 breaks down staff and spending trends, while Part 2 outlines major Trump administrative actions related to ED since assuming office in January 2025. Together, they offer a comprehensive progress report on the potentially historic task of returning education to the states in keeping with our Founders’ vision.

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