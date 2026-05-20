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Hudson's avatar
Hudson
2d

Funding an utterly failed program is the definition of "Insanity". The more $$$$$ is poured into it, the worse the test scores of our children become. The Dept. of Education (ED) is truly Educational Dysfunction, and the "ED" of our school system and our children's future.

"Graduating" functional illiterates is not a recipe for a bright future for our society.

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Big E's avatar
Big E
2d

Whatever happened to the idea of closing down the Department of Education altogether? Didn't Trump campaign on that?

Here is the 2024 GOP PLATFORM - MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! document: https://rncplatform.donaldjtrump.com/

Quote (page 13):

9. Return Education to the States

The United States spends more money per pupil on Education than any other Country in the World, and yet we are at the bottom of every educational list in terms of results. We are going to close the Department of Education in Washington, D.C. and send it back to the States, where it belongs, and let the States run our educational system as it should be run....

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