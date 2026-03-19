Today our CEO, John Hart, joined the Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship for a hearing tackling transparency issues during Sunshine Week. It’s a time to spread awareness about the need for open government, and John’s message was carried to a national audience on Special Report with Bret Baier last night.

Read John’s testimony below:



Madam Chair Ernst, Ranking Member Markey and distinguished Senators,

Thank you for the invitation. It’s an honor to testify during the Sunshine Week of our 250th anniversary.

Our founders were on to something when they wrote transparency into the Constitution.

We may remember from chemistry class that biological life is carbon-based. Carbon is the building block of life.

Our civic life is transparency-based. Transparency is the building block of our other freedoms. That’s why it appears in Article I, Section 9, Clause 7 before the Bill of Rights because without transparency, our freedoms come apart.

But sunshine can be subverted by secrecy.

Secrecy happens due to human nature. Accountability is uncomfortable and ignoring problems is easy. Fixing systemic inefficiency requires hours of unglamorous and tedious work – it can be easier to mow the flower bed instead of pulling the weeds.

But, as flawed humans, the problem runs deeper. Author C.S. Lewis wrote a famous study of corruption called The Screwtape Letters, which is a dialogue between a devil, Screwtape, and his apprentice.

In one exchange, Screwtape says, “It is funny how mortals always picture us as putting things into their minds: in reality our best work is done by keeping things out.”

Government secrecy is insidious.

And Lewis and philosophers and theologians have long observed that for evil to succeed it must disguise itself as good.

Now, in some in some blatantly authoritarian regimes like Iran, Russia and China, evil doesn’t need a disguise. Rulers can thwart truth and transparency by turning off the Internet.

In our system, the slope to corruption is more gradual and subtle. The enemy of truth and transparency is not a pack of lies or brazen secrecy. The enemy is tribalism. Political tribalism provides the warmth of association, community and camaraderie – all good things – but it comes with a permission structure that allows for selective illumination – transparency for thee but not for me. It keeps inconvenient facts out of sight and out of mind. When both tribes permit partial secrecy, we’re on our way to total blindness.

Tribalism is incompatible with the founders’ vision of transparency. There are no Republican facts or Democrat facts or conservative facts or liberal facts. There are only facts, data and evidence.

The recent debate about “Lobstergate” that one of our reports provoked is a case study. We looked at $93 billion in year-end use-it-or-lose-it spending at the Pentagon. The left condemned Secretary Hegseth for ordering lobster while omitting the fact that previous Democrat administrations did the same thing. The right defended Hegseth for boosting troop morale with surf and turf while largely ignoring the fact that we just spent 10 times that amount on furniture and 2,000 times that amount – $50 billion – in the last five days of the fiscal year. To put that in context, Israel spent $35 billion in an entire year on its defense.

Both sides committed sins of omission. It was hecklers vs. cheerleaders.

In Washington, there is widespread collusion to not acknowledge enormous problems like use-it-or-lose it and our unsustainable debt.

Senator Ernst, as a combat veteran, you understand troop morale and all facets of this debate. Thank you having the courage to fix the real problem with use-it-or-lose it with your End-of-Year Fiscal Responsibility Act. Anyone who complained about “Lobstergate” needs to support your bill.

You have been a leader on so many areas. Your Stop Secret Spending Act would close a loophole called Other Transaction Agreements or OTAs that are concealing billions in spending. I’d call these Orwellian Transaction Agreements.

We also worked together to stop more than $1.3 billion in U.S. taxpayer money from going to Russia and China through grants and contracts.

You’ve also signaled your commitment to working with us and your colleagues on legislation to bring us closer to real-time transparency, which the founders would have written into the Constitution if they had access to today’s technology.

I’m pleased to report that today, Representatives Josh Brecheen, a Republican from Oklahoma and Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat from California, have introduced bipartisan legislation to do just that. The Expedited Transparency Act builds on the success of the Coburn-Obama transparency bill from 2006 that created USASpending and put all government spending online for the first time.

In the scope of history, transparency is radical and revolutionary. State secrecy is the norm. Technologies like AI tilt the scale in either direction. At the Open the Books, we’re working to create superintelligent citizens because the best way to thwart a surveillance state is with a surveillance citizenry.

I look forward to your questions.