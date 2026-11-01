Recently, New York Governor Kathy Hochul sat down with Politico and acknowledged erosion of the tax base as some New Yorkers relocated to states like Florida. In the era of remote work, that trend would be exacerbated.

Hochul told the outlet’s Albany bureau chief that it would be imperative to get buy-in from the wealthy to support “generous” social programs. But a raft of data demonstrates the state has gaps in oversight that could cost taxpayers billions.

For months, we’d already been taking a closer look at Medicaid spending, including in New York State.

We then collaborated with the State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) to expand that reporting across New York’s state and local spending. The result is our new report, New York’s Honor System: How Gaps in Oversight Leave Taxpayers Vulnerable to Fraud, Waste and Abuse.

Read the Report

What we found over and over were safeguards that were faulty or went unutilized, single points of failure, and fraud that continued unabated. That wasn’t just true at the state level; outrageous examples of fraud appeared in the Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s reports on municipal spending.

We reviewed the New York State Comptroller’s annual fraud, waste and abuse reports, and the audits behind them, from 2018 through mid-2026. The results were not isolated incidents, but similar failures, repeated: a verification step that existed on paper but was never performed.

Download the full report:

Safeguards built but unused

New York launched its Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) program for personal care services in January 2021. What followed should have been a new era of accountability for one of the state’s most expensive and fraud-prone programs. Instead, a November 2024 audit by Comptroller DiNapoli found that of more than $31.5 billion Medicaid paid for personal care services between January 2021 and March 2023, $14.5 billion lacked matching EVV records validating whether home care services were provided on time, for the correct amount of time, or at all.

The system had a feature that would block payments on claims without a matching EVV record; it just wasn’t turned on.

That decision is the single largest finding in the new report: $14.5 billion paid on the honor system.

For home health services, the match rate was just 11%. The federal standard is 100%.

Some payments weren’t just unverified. They were impossible. The state paid $9.7 million for home visits while patients who were in the hospital at the time they were allegedly cared for at home, and $11.6 million for visits under eight minutes, which are too short to bill under Medicaid rules.

To be clear, $14.5 billion unverified doesn’t mean $14.5 billion stolen. It means New York can’t show that nearly half of its largest home care program was delivered as billed. That assurance is exactly what the federal requirement exists to provide.

Paying for people who left?

A September 2025 audit found the state paid about $1.2 billion in Medicaid managed care premiums for members who may have lived outside New York. Change-of-address records flagged more than 155,000 members, accounting for $509 million. Another $375 million came from federal matching data the Department of Health never reviewed.

Single points of failure

The same pattern shows up on a smaller scale, where the damage can be proportionally greater.

At the Hannibal Fire Company in Oswego County, a long-serving treasurer misappropriated more than $850,000 over 8.5 years through unauthorized checks, 794 cash advances and personal card purchases. That’s more than two years of the company’s roughly $400,000 budget. The board never reviewed bank statements. Insurance covers only $500,000, so about $350,000 is gone for good.

In the Town of Marion, a part-time court clerk stole $59,293, or 38% of everything the court collected over five years. When she learned an audit was coming, she altered records and retired. She later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail.

In both cases, and in a third at the Morley Volunteer Fire Company, one person collected, recorded, deposited and reconciled the money. No one checked the checker.

In too many instances, fraud or improper payments across New York State went unabated for years:

Pandemic unemployment

Auditors flagged New York’s unemployment insurance system as obsolete in 2010, and a 2015 audit named specific vulnerabilities. When claims flooded in during 2020, the state was still running that system. Payments jumped 3,140% to $76.3 billion in a single fiscal year.

Applying the federal improper payment rate, about $11 billion of that was likely improper. The Comptroller called that an underestimate. An exact figure doesn’t exist because the state’s Department of Labor wouldn’t give auditors the data.

Audits that didn’t change anything

In 2021, the Comptroller found 1,286 Mitchell-Lama affordable apartments took an average of 222 days to fill, well past the 120-day limit, costing $9.1 million in lost rent. Six recommendations followed. A 2023 follow-up found vacancies still weren’t being filled. A 2024 audit found broken fire doors, mold, collapsed ceilings and more than $1 million in unreviewed contractor spending.

The fix isn’t complicated

There’s good news in the data. Of the roughly $109 million the Comptroller prevented or recovered from 2018 to 2025, about 88% came from reviewing individual card and expense transactions. When someone looks, the system works.

Our report recommends two things:

Switch on the controls that already exist. The $14.5 billion Medicaid problem traces back to a disabled claims-processing setting. It’s not a funding or staffing problem. All that’s required is the will to use the system’s controls as intended. Require a second signature. An annual inventory of every account and card, signed by someone other than the treasurer, would have caught all three local cases.

Everything in this report was found and published by the Comptroller. In the Mitchell-Lama case, it was published three times. The gap isn’t detection. It’s what happens next.

Read the full report, New York’s Honor System.