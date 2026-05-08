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Big E's avatar
Big E
3d

Silly question: Why is even one dime of taxpayer money going to these universities? Why are being forced to fund our own demise through taxation?

One example of such demise funding is geoengineering, known to be harmful to humans, plants, animals, soil and water (see series of articles and podcasts by Dr. Clayton J Baker https://www.americaoutloud.news/author/clayton-j-baker-md/).

Funds for geoengineering research and implementation flows to universities from US Government military and non-military agencies. That money comes from us, the US taxpayer!

Now a federal whistleblower lawsuit alleges that University of Colorado, Boulder, retaliated and violated federal whistleblower protections after Justin Mabie, a high-level atmospheric scientist in charge of weather data at the University, revealed that historical weather data was manipulated and destroyed in order to justify weather modification and geoengineering activities. Mabie was harassed and ultimately fired for bringing this to the attention of authorities.

There’s much more about this lawsuit at https://www.americaoutloud.news/how-you-can-help-stop-geoengineering-an-interview-with-attorney-nicole-pearson-of-the-geofight/

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David B. Siebert Jr.'s avatar
David B. Siebert Jr.
3d

Just another huge grift.

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