OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PAUL L HARFORD's avatar
PAUL L HARFORD
2hEdited

I read as much of this article and its findings as I could comprehend. Like most government programs, their ever ballooning overhead costs are staggering. It's hard to fathom how an agency this HUGE can ever be brought back 'under control'. I'm not even sure 'under control' is the right descriptor. I doubt that any sort of genuine accountability is possible. When I asked my healthcare provider to refresh my memory about my plan costs, it looks like the Medicare benefit deducted from my SS is nearly four times what my healthcare provider's premium amount is!

Reply
Share
3 replies
Buff McCharen's avatar
Buff McCharen
1h

I agree that the fraud should be addressed, especially if it involves illegals, but I'm much more concerned with the wasted tax payer dollarsbeing spent on Ukraine and the Mid East etc, etc!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OpenTheBooks.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture