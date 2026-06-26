After years of historic inflation, still at elevated levels today, most Americans are facing an affordability crisis that reaches nearly every staple category from groceries to health care.

When it comes to housing, headlines are dotted with tales of recent generations recasting the American dream. Rather than focus on home ownership, picket fences, 2.5 children and a steady retirement, younger generations who feel locked out of the market are focusing on fulfilling experiences and portable careers that allow them to break even on a short-term basis.

Open the Books is spending the summer examining government’s role in the cost of goods and services, including housing. One way that potential homeowners can look to afford mortgage payments is through short-term rentals, including on popular sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, but government regulations are increasingly making it a non-starter in major cities.

By ratcheting up the costs on both homeowners and travelers alike, local governments are working to snuff out free-market activity in favor of preferred interest groups like hotel chains. Among the major metro areas that responded to data requests from Open the Books, nearly $1 billion has been added to the cost of doing short-term rentals since 2019.

Major Metro Areas Clamp Down

Tourists seeking to book a stay in sightseeing destinations like Charleston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans or Washington D.C., would find slim pickings and inflated prices for short-term rentals.

That’s because city regulations make it impossible, or close to it, for homeowners to legally rent out their properties for less than 30 days. If you do find a legal rental, you’re forced to pay high fees. For example, Atlanta, GA, Burlington, VT, and Lexington, KY all charge between 8% and 9% occupancy taxes.

If you’re hoping for a West Coast visit, San Francisco and Santa Monica each charge a 14% occupancy tax.

On the homeowners’ side of the ledger, they would have spent hundreds just to get the property registered. That’s before considering other costs like increasing their homeowner’s insurance coverage, making repairs/upgrades to the property, and, in many cases, paying fines to the city.

Major U.S. cities have severely limited — and in some cases, like New York, effectively banned — the use of short-term rentals, limiting them to small, specific areas, only issuing a small number of licenses to homeowners, requiring hosts to be present when renters are there, or limiting the number of days owners can rent units.

The municipalities charge owners a combination of registration fees, and fines for those who don’t comply with strict regulations, as well as transient occupancy taxes (TOT) to patrons who rent the units.

Registration fees vary widely from $150 in Atlanta, all the way up to $1,600 in Hermosa Beach, CA. San Diego charges $1,000 just to register your home, while San Francisco charges $925.

While Chattanooga, TN charges up to $500 for fines for violations, Clark County, NV charges up to an outrageous $10,000 per day.

Open the Books received records from more than 20 cities that heavily regulate short-term rentals (anything less than 30 days) and tabulated the inflated costs for tourists and homeowners.

The High Cost of Renting Your Home

No Keys to the Big Apple

Case Study: New York, NY

New York City could be described as having an effective ban on short-term rentals. While the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement claims they’re legal — and charges a $145 registration fee to register a legal unit — the parameters under which a unit is considered legal is so highly constrained, no reasonable person would consider it anything other than a ban.

First, the unit owner must be living in and present in the unit while renting it out. This alone makes renting an Airbnb or Vrbo in NYC impossible to do legally.

Each legal unit is limited to two guests, so there’s no booking a family trip to the Big Apple to see a Broadway show or visit the Statue of Liberty.

Doors cannot be locked such that it creates a separate space within the unit. Locking a bedroom or bathroom for privacy is allowed — but locking any other part of what would be a shared common space is not allowed.

NYC’s effective ban — a three-year-old regulation known as Local Law 18 — has been the subject of a lawsuit, with Airbnb arguing in June 2023 that the city’s regulations was “its most extreme and oppressive regulatory scheme yet, which operates as a de facto ban against short-term rentals.”

An NYC judge shot down the lawsuit in August 2023.

An Airbnb spokesperson said, “New York City’s short-term rental rules are a blow to its tourism economy and the thousands of New Yorkers and small businesses in the outer boroughs who rely on home sharing and tourism dollars to help make ends meet.”

The city has gone after owners who illegally rent out entire apartments. In one case, the city claimed nine apartments in two rent-stabilized brownstones on Manhattan’s Upper West Side were rented illegally, with the city seeking fines over $4 million.

Office of Special Enforcement claims Local Law 18 protects the city’s housing stock and affordability, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani saying, “New York City’s rent-regulated buildings exist to house New Yorkers — period.”

City officials and housing advocates have argued that short-term rentals remove apartments from the housing stock as the city is facing its worst housing shortage in more than 50 years with a 1.4% vacancy rate.

Airbnb, on the other hand, is encouraging bills before the city council that would loosen these restrictions. According to the New York Post, “Airbnb is framing its services as an economic lifeline for black homeowners who want to rent rooms during major tourism events, especially with more than 1 million visitors expected in the region for the World Cup.” They’ve even deployed Rev. Al Sharpton to make the case, putting him at odds with the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, which represents hotel employees in New York City and is a major opponent of Airbnb and its competitors. The Council and policymakers are effectively defending notoriously expensive hotel inventory across the city, shielding it from potentially more affordable offerings in an open market.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sharpton said, “We have always been supportive of the hotel workers’ union, but there is, in this particular case, unintended consequences, and that is black homeowners. Who are we protecting when the hotels are not sold out and people cannot rent rooms in their homes right there in Southeast Queens?”

Airbnb told the New York Post that almost three years into the short-term rental crackdown, “rent is higher than ever and virtually no additional housing has been added to the market.”

“The broad and diverse coalition of outer-borough leaders leading the fight for modest changes to the law know that homeowners deserve every shot at making additional income right now,” claiming loosened regulations “would do just that without impacting New York renters.”

For his part, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has rejected efforts to ease up on short-term rental restrictions amid the World Cup, despite a media tour touting his sports fandom.

Spokesperson Carlos Mendoza told reporters, “The Mamdani Administration is excited to welcome visitors from all over the world to enjoy our city and the World Cup. But we will not do so at the expense of working-class families.”

Of course, as Sharpton and Airbnb would tell it, many of those families might appreciate the chance to raise some capital to spend at the grocery store, the gas pump or the doctor’s office.

As for how much revenue has been collected since the de facto ban began, The Big Apple has kept its cards close to the vest. When Open the Books asked for data on their fee and fine collections, they told auditors it would be delivered in May 2026. By publication time, city officials had punted again, this time until Fall 2026.

Whatever they’re collecting, it seems to be having its intended chilling effect: OSE estimates only about 3,000 legal short-term rentals in all of New York City — down from an estimated illegal 60,000 listings on major booking platforms in 2018.

The House Doesn’t Always Win?

Case Study: Clark County, NV

Home to Las Vegas, Clark County is required by state law to issue short-term rental licenses to qualified homeowners.

But the county commissioners have slow walked the approval of licenses, as of December 2025 issuing only 212 licenses since August 2023 — when a single, very brief application period ended. As of December, 287 applications were still waiting for review, while 331 applications were denied. There have been no other opportunities to submit applications since the window closed in August 2023.

There are an estimated 13,500 illegal units in the Las Vegas area.

Clark County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom said in an October interview about the short-term rental law and how the county is handling it, “It’s very complicated, and I think we’re trying to do it the right way. From my perspective, there’s no rush because I don’t like them anyway.”

But by slow-walking the licenses — and issuing fines for those homeowners who continue to operate illegal rentals — the county is violating the spirit of the law, a judge found in December.

Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association, a group of homeowners who operate short-term rentals, filed suit against the county, arguing that the rules removed the rights of property owners to lease and operate their homes on a short-term basis.

In its December order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada ruled that Clark County’s short-term rental enforcement scheme likely violates the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The judge found that while the county requires homeowners to obtain licenses, it has failed for years to provide a meaningful or functional way to do so — yet continues to aggressively punish owners for operating.

So the judge issued a preliminary injunction, stopping Clark County from requiring licenses, issuing fines, penalties, or liens against homeowners for short-term rental activity.

The county permits must be renewed annually, and fees for the first year are either $945 or $1,695 depending on the size of a home.

Between 2019 and 2025, Clark County has collected $1,322,124 in registration fees, according to records provided to Open the Books.

But it has collected more than triple that — $4,591,853 — in fines against homeowners. No other municipality came close to that figure, showing just how much the county focuses on enforcement and fines, versus issuing the licenses that state law requires them to.

The county makes no bones about its desire to protect the many hotel/casinos that exist within its borders. The short-term rental regulations prohibit rentals from being within 2,500 feet of a resort hotel and within 1,000 feet of other licensed short-term rentals.

Each owner can only have one rental. While there is a cap of about 3,000 licenses the county can issue, they’re nowhere near that cap.

Income Crunch

By creating such a high barrier to entry for homeowners, cities are ensuring that large corporate hotel chains have limited competition. All the while, homeowners operating as small business owners are met with regulations and fees that make it difficult to make money and use it to pay their mortgage, utilities or any other home expenses.

At a time when Americans are struggling with affordability, our data suggests that heavy-handed government regulations are making matters worse for both homeowners and travelers.