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Linden's avatar
Linden
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Greedy gov'ts gotta get their hands in your pockets ALL THE TIME. Do ANY OF THESE RULES actually provide ANYTHING of ANY REAL VALUE to the cities/municipalities, homeowners, renters, ad nauseum?m Or is it all a gov't scam to get their grifting hands in others' pockets??

Looks like a grift in search of an actual problem (like MOST gubmint operations), and the lazy, inept, gubmint grifters who will cheat any normal citizen out of every penny they can get.

Disgusting.

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