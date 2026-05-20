Open the Books recently hosted a timely and fascinating discussion on “AI and the Future of Freedom” at Old Parkland in Dallas. It was the next step in building our vision for a future that allows for citizens to utilize AI to hold politicians accountable for how they spend our tax dollars.

We’ve made it a priority as an organization because Americans are right to be concerned about AI being used as a tool of government surveillance. We're going to flip the script. We believe the best way to thwart a surveillance state is with a surveillance citizenry. For a free society to survive, We the People must be the center of gravity.



When Tolkien wrote Lord of the Rings he intentionally made the modest, unassuming Hobbits the heroes. Wizards had their place and saved the day on a number of occasions. But, in the end, it was Hobbits who threw the ring into the fire.



In the digital age, data is like enriched uranium. It can be used for peaceful or destructive purposes. We intend to merge our data, which includes government spending at all levels, with other public datasets to build tools that will help citizens hold government accountable and advance the noble goal of freedom.

Open the Books is a First Principles organization, seeking to better apply the wisdom enshrined in our Constitution in the modern era. If our founders were alive today, we have no doubt they would be pushing Open the Books to use our data to ensure that technologies like AI strengthen the hand of We the People rather than that of centralized governments. Our founders understood that human history is a forever war between the forces of freedom and tyranny. Every new technology can tilt the scales in either direction.



The Free Press recently described our vision as the "Moneyball" of politics. We're going to discover metrics that were always there but never applied.

READ: The Watchdogs Who are Building a Moneyball for Politics by Gabe Kaminsky, outlining the first of many partnerships to bring our vision to life. We’ve teamed with Citizen Portal, led by Ancestry.com co-founder Paul Allen, which has gathered millions of hours of public meeting notes and statements. Together, for the first time, taxpayers will be able to pair what politicians say with what they spend using a convenient AI tool to hold public officials accountable.

In Dallas, stakeholders from private industry came together with public servants and nonprofit stakeholders to dissect this challenge from all angles. We discussed the regulatory roadmap ahead, the proper role of government in this emerging technology, and opportunities to keep taxpayers at the helm of our democracy. If AI development is an arms race, we intend for a superintelligent citizenry to be among the winners.

Many thanks to our co-host Paul Allen, our generous sponsors State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF), Club for Growth Foundation, and Triad Foundation Inc. and stellar speakers and panelists including:

William Beach, fmr. Commissioner of the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics

Newt Gingrich, fmr. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Galen Hines-Pierce, Founder, Minerva Fund; Co-Founder, Recoding America Fund; Harris Council Member, Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago

Daniel Elliott, Indiana Treasurer of State

Nick Mastronardi, CEO, Polco

Travis Oliphant, CEO, OpenTeams; Chairman of the Board, Quansight

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, President & CEO, SHRM

Kelsey Murray, Director of Programs and Operations, Club for Growth Foundation

Timoth Doescher, Executive Director, Committee to Unleash Prosperity

And check out some more photos from the event, with more exciting news to come:

Attendees and speakers gather at Old Parkland to discuss the future of freedom in the age of AI, and how it can be used to keep individuals at the helm of our democracy.