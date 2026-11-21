Earlier this year, the office that acts as the human resources department and personnel policy manager for the entire federal civil service refused to say how much the federal government paid in bonuses last year.

Thanks to the transparency law that holds Uncle Sam accountable for its spending, Open the Books was able to work with our legal counsel of record, Judicial Watch, to obtain the records without incurring any expensive litigation.

Now taxpayers can see that almost 535,000 people received a combined $864.3 million in bonuses last fiscal year. One individual bonus was approaching $200,000 and 909 workers took home bonuses of more than $20,000 each.

Delays And Omissions At OPM

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management traditionally includes bonus spending with the payroll files from federal agencies it provides to Open the Books for the previous fiscal year.

But our Freedom of Information Act request January 2026 was met with a different response than was typical.

First, our request was met with a lengthy delay in providing the payroll data.

The first quarter of the year had passed before OPM provided the records, and only after our friends at Judicial Watch filed a legal complaint on our behalf.

But those records didn’t include the usual bonuses, a large part of federal compensation that has traditionally been included in OPM data alongside salaries.

Omitting this information leaves a large question mark in its place – how many workers the government believes did a job worthy of a bonus. That bonus data is then used to compare to the results delivered.

In FY2023, $985.4 million was reported in bonuses to federal employees, including Department of Defense, a number that was dramatically reduced to $264.3 million the following year.

Better Late Than Never

Following Judicial Watch’s legal action, OPM provided the bonus data in October 2026— one year after the last fiscal year ended.

Executive branch departments, independent agencies, commissions, and boards across the federal government paid 284,502 employees a combined $533.6M.

When added to the 250,471 people at the Department of Defense who separately got $330.7 million in bonuses, we arrive at the $864.3 million for 534,973 people. That’s more than one-third of all staff whose pay was provided to Open the Books.

For OPM alone, the bonuses in 2025 almost triple those of 2024, but fall short of the 2023 figures.

That trend continues when looking at total bonuses, factoring in the DOD bonuses.

What we know about the bonuses is that only a portion are deemed “releasable” by OPM — not total bonuses.

If releasing bonus information could be used to reveal a performance rating, which is protected under the Privacy Act, it withholds that information. Rating-based performance bonuses are the most common cash awards and are often omitted for that reason, according to OPM’s Data Release Policy updated as of December 2024, as are certain bonuses that would enable the public to reverse-engineer a rating.

Generally included in bonus data are:

Group awards under 5 U.S.C. Chapter 45 and other group awards

Individual or group suggestion/invention awards

Foreign language awards

Individual cash awards that are not rating-based

Presidential Rank Awards

Lump-sum performance payments that are not rating-based

Missteps For Highly-Paid DOT

Outside of the DOD’s Department of the Navy, which spent $123.9 million on bonuses, the Department of Transportation had the next highest bonus spending in 2025 — $108 million to almost 31,000 people in almost 2,500 different job titles.

If we compare those bonuses to the results delivered, it may raise some eyebrows among taxpayers, as the DOT has gotten heat for train tragedy and air travel frustrations.

When a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, leading to a major environmental and public health crisis in February 2023, then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shifted part of the blame to the Trump administration and rail industry lobbying.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined a failed wheel bearing overheated and caused the fiery derailment in the center of this small Ohio town.

It also found the continued use of DOT-111 tank cars to transport flammable liquids and other hazardous materials exacerbated the hazardous materials release. That tank car is being phased out of flammable liquids service “because of its long record of inadequate mechanical and thermal crashworthiness and propensity to release [cargo] in a derailment.”

The NTSB released a list of recommendations, and none included the brakes.

Instead, it called for a better way to diagnose a hot wheel bearing in time to prevent a derailment and to accelerate the phaseout of using of DOT-111 tank cars in hazmat service.

NTSB also called out “inadequate emergency response training for volunteer first responders; hazardous materials placards that burned away, preventing emergency responders from immediately identifying hazards; and lack of accurate, timely and comprehensive information passed to local incident commanders and state officials.”

But that didn’t stop Buttigieg from claiming that the DOT was constrained by the Trump administration withdrawing a proposed rule that would have required electronically controlled pneumatic brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials.

Instead of calling for reform and adhering to NTSB’s recommendations, the top transportation official decided to play politics and finger-point.

That one-time environmental and public health crisis occurred while the country was grappling with travel frustrations that have yet to be eased.

The Federal Aviation Administration has struggled to hire enough air traffic controllers, which has led to fight slow-downs and cancellations around the country, including during federal government shutdowns.

Shortages are partly driven by a detailed, years-long process for hiring that sees only about 2% of applicants qualify for and complete the full training process.

But shortages have been exacerbated by government shutdowns in 2013 and 2018-2019 that froze all hiring and training activities; the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to suspended training for 4 months; and reduced capacity for nearly two years after training resumed.

The Government Accountability Office said while the FAA has taken some steps to streamline its practice, they suggest the DOT subagency develop a system that allows applicants to know where they are in the application process and what steps they need to take next.

$108 million is a lot of bonus cash for an agency that can’t get the planes to run on time. On the other hand, the agency has fought serious headwinds outside its own control.

More Big Spenders

Following DOT for largest bonus spending in FY2025 is the Department of Commerce ($96.2 million), Department of Health and Human Services and Environmental Protection Agency ($39 million each), Department of Interior ($35.2 million)

In 2024, the largest bonus awarders were the Department of Commerce ($44.9 million) Department of Agriculture ($32.3 million) DOT ($30.6 million) Department of Veterans Affairs ($15 million) and Department of Energy ($12.8 million).

In 2023, USDA ($120 million) took the lead in bonuses, the VA ($70.7 million) Commerce ($67 million), DOT in fourth place with $60.5 million and HHS ($52.8 million).

Top Bonus: $194,220

While almost 535,000 people received $864.3 million in bonuses, the vast majority collected under $10,000. Only 6,400 people got bonuses of $10,000 or more

The average bonus was $1,615.

But the two highest paid were both employees of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which supervises, regulates, and oversees the housing mission of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Home Loan Bank System.

Michael R. Opsahl, a principal financial analyst, collected $194,220, while Anthony Edwards, a supervisory examiner, was paid a $156,914 bonus.

All other large bonuses were under $100,000, but 909 people got $20,000 or more.

The highest bonus at the Pentagon was for $77,665, while DOT had several people collecting $47,961 as a bonus.

At OpenTheBooks.com, we have created an interactive research tool for taxpayers to sort through the bonus information themselves. Going forward, new datasets will regularly become available in our Resource Center for parsing by taxpayers, journalists, researchers and public officials.