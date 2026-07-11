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kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
9h

Thank you for this. Yes, this is but the tip of very, very large iceberg, and perhaps worse, we should follow the money beyond just those individuals caught: this may be way more systemic and part of a broader scheme than we know, starting with so-called "non-government organizations" (NGOs), and their allies in legislatures (Congress) and agencies, state and federal, who conspire and work with them as we've begun to see in states like Minnesota.

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John's avatar
John
9h

Would like to see this nonsense of taxing a house I already own Investigated. They use schools as an excuse. Each year someone drives by and revalues my house. With all the projects they support new schools for illegals, English teachers, parks etc. The roads are falling a part the license branch has needed an up grade for decades. I dont have any kids why is it home owners are punished? The fact they can take my home I spent years paying on does not seam fair. They just voted another 9% since they can not balance their own budget.

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