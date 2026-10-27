If a business paid almost $84 million for a service but had no metric for whether that service was achieving its goals or measurably worthwhile in any way, would it continue funding that same service? Likely no, but that’s what the state of Pennsylvania is doing.

Like the other 49 states, Pennsylvania is receiving funds from the National Opioids Settlement, which resolved a litany of pending government suits against manufacturers of opioids in a single deal that would see more than $50 billion in funds disbursed to designated agencies across the country. The funds are to be spent to help abate the addiction crisis.

Per the Congressional Research Service, although “2023 saw the first annual decrease in opioid-involved deaths since 2018, with the trend continuing in 2024, the death toll remains high relative to the beginning of the opioid crisis.”

Open the Books took a look at how that one state has managed the funds and whether it’s possible to determine any better outcomes as a result of the spending.

Pennsylvania is due $2 billion from the settlement fund, with another $212 million on the way from a separate settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family, made infamous in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick.

The National Opioids Settlement

The funds from the settlement flow to state trusts and in turn to designated agencies in each state, mostly through Departments of Health, although it can differ by state depending on the structure of its executive agencies. In turn, the state agencies dole out the funds to individual counties.

The cash is to be spent on education, treatment -- including for those behind bars -- and supplies like Narcan and fentanyl testing strips. The cash comes from a host of manufacturers, including Teva, Janssen and Allergan Pharmaceuticals; distributors like CVS, Walmart and Walgreens; and consultants or advertisers like Kroger and McKinsey, a renowned consulting firm.

Temple University’s Center for Public Health Law Research explained that the funds “are supposed to fund opioid overdose prevention, treatment, harm reduction, recovery support and other programs. This includes a broad array of interventions in Pennsylvania, from first-responder training for law enforcement to handle people who have overdosed to stigma reduction education and support for medication-assisted treatment, to name just a few.”

The formula to calculate the amount of money each county receives is somewhat opaque but is determined by population and need (including the number of overdoses in the county and how many services are already available). For example, in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia already spends robustly on services.

Pennsylvania Settlement Spending

Pennsylvania’s opioid-settlement trust spent $600,000 on a Colorado advertising agency and $32,000 on horse therapy. Whether either expense did anything to prevent an overdose is unknowable, because the state that approved the money requires no one to measure whether it works. The state’s Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust has thus far paid out $83.7 million across 773 county programs, with payments continuing until 2038. They are recording what each one cost, the type of program, and the population served. It records nothing about the result. Without any performance metrics, the horse-therapy grant stands on the same footing as a methadone clinic: both reported their spending, and neither reported whether anyone stopped overdosing.

Where the money went

Here’s a breakdown of spending categories so far:

But in addition, the Addiction Abatement Trust spent significant amounts on advertising. Kudu Creative, a marketing firm in Easton, PA, was paid about $992,630. McNees Strategic Solutions Group, the government-relations arm of a Harrisburg law firm, received $215,000. Smaller advertising and media vendors account for roughly $300,000 more. Including LUCEO Images, the Colorado agency that is not registered to do business in Pennsylvania, close to $2 million from the fund has gone to firms whose business is advertising, marketing, and lobbying.

The Trust approved every one of these. It also rejected $3.4 million of Philadelphia’s $7.5 million plan to repair homes in Kensington, the neighborhood at the center of the state’s overdose crisis, ruling that home repair sits too far from abatement. It paid for the ad campaigns and turned down the home repairs.

None of this spending, conventional or odd, was measured against a result. So Open the Books rebuilt that test from the outside. We took the Trust’s own spending, county by county, and set it against the state’s own overdose death counts, then asked the question the Trust does not: did the counties that spent more do better than expected?

Across the 51 counties with the data to support it, the answer is that spending and outcomes have no relationship at all. (NOTE: Although Pennsylvania has 67 counties, 16 small counties did not report their spending).

How we measured it

Open the Books compiled the spending through Pennsylvania’s opioid-settlement checkbook, a line-by-line record of every approved program. For outcomes, we used the Health Department’s county overdose deaths, which track the CDC’s independent count within 1 to 2% every year from 2019-2023. The two are not directly comparable until the trend is removed (still don’t understand this), because a county’s deaths rise and fall mostly with the national fentanyl supply, not with anything it spent.

To control for the fentanyl supply, we applied the standard public-health tool. For each county we computed an expected death count based on the prior statewide trend, then compared the number of observed deaths to the number of expected. The ratio is the standardized mortality ratio: below one means a county beat the statewide trend, above one means it lagged. Small counties, where a handful of deaths swings the rate, were stabilized with a statistical method called the empirical-Bayes shrinkage, which is frequently used in public health. It pulls small sample sizes toward the average so that incidence rates or mortality counts across small counties or states don’t create "false alarms from tiny denominators.”

In this instance, we ensured an eight-death county is not given the same weight as a seven-hundred-death one. '

The finding: more money did not buy better outcomes

[ FIGURE 1 — Scatter: settlement money spent per resident (x) vs. standardized mortality ratio (y), 51 counties; the fitted trend is flat. Rank correlation ρ = 0.03 (p = 0.83).

Bucks County spent about $40,000 per overdose death and saw fewer opioid-related deaths than would have been anticipated without new spending. But other counties spent and conversely had more deaths than would be statistically expected. Across all 51 counties the spending per death ranges from $714 in Lackawanna to $42,230 in Delaware, a sixtyfold spread, with no payoff pattern in the outcomes. In other words, dollars spent did not have a statistically significant relationship to better outcomes (in this case, fewer deaths).

Which counties beat the trend, and which lagged

Using public health data (drug supply and economic conditions) we can make decent forecasts of how many deaths to expect each year. We would expect an influx of mitigation spending in an isolated area to make an impact on those trends.

Plotting each county’s ratio against its size shows where improvements have occurred beyond what can be explained by chance and population. Bucks, Washington, Chester, and Northumberland sit below the funnel, with fewer deaths than expected. Fayette, Lawrence, and Blair sit above it, with higher deaths than a control situation would have predicted.

The small-county outliers, Clearfield and Elk and Venango, are the most fragile: the changes there seem extreme because a single death can so significantly change the rate. They look extreme, but empirical-Bayes shrinkage pulls them most of the way back toward the middle, which is the correct treatment for a county where four deaths is the difference. These are counties to scrutinize further, not verdicts to publish.

While Philadelphia spends its own resources on mitigation, its death toll was ironically higher than expected over the time period. The board that oversees how and where this spending is implemented is not subject to open records laws, so Open the Books cannot request any internal communications about the decision-making.

No yardstick, and no auditor

The overall flat result does not prove the money was wasted. But what’s clear is that there are no metrics for success attached to the spending, and no one in a position to know seems to be assessing outcomes.

Pennsylvania’s Auditor General, Timothy DeFoor, has audited the state’s tobacco-settlement spending year after year, facility by facility. But he has not audited the opioid settlement. The Trust itself sits beyond the reach of the state’s open-records law, placed there by a 2024 Commonwealth Court order the Attorney General requested, and it conducts much of its business in private. As a result, the fund created to repair the damage of the opioid epidemic now spends with no performance standard, no independent audit, and little public insight into how it decides.

Conclusion

Pennsylvania can account for every opioid-settlement dollar but cannot say whether any of it worked, and no auditor is asking. It’s a test case that demonstrates the problem at hand. Similarly situated states like Ohio, North Carolina, and West Virginia are also neglecting to measure outcomes.

The cure is not complicated: simply require each program to report what changed, not only what it cost; post every line item online as the money moves; and let the Auditor General examine the opioid settlement the way he already examines the tobacco spending.

The fund already has the spending data in its hands; what it withholds is any way to know whether the spending did its job.

It’s important that states plug these gaps for multiple reasons.

First, more money is already on the way. Funds from the national settlement will continue to flow until 2038. The separate Purdue Pharma and Sackler settlement took effect in May 2026 and sends up to $212 million more into the same trust, under the same rules, with the first distributions expected late this year. Spent as the first $83.7 million was, these new funds will leave an identical record: every dollar tracked, not one result measured.

With the majority of the settlement funds yet to be spent over the next decade or more, an effort to track outcomes can help decisionmakers reallocate funds to the most effective programming, ensuring these dollars don’t go to waste in combatting a national crisis that’s claimed too many lives.

Methodology Notes