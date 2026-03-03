Open the Books CEO John Hart joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney to discuss the joint strikes on Iran by US and Israeli forces with the cooperation of a growing list of Gulf States and allies.

He also walked through the recent history of US policy that has accrued to the benefit of the regime in Iran.

It is outrageous but sadly true that American taxpayers were forced to subsidize the Iranian regime’s support for terror proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Biden administration’s appeasement strategy facilitated $160 billion in financial benefits via hostage payouts ($6 billion) and sanctions relief ($154 billion in value).

“They made it easier for the Iranian regime to sell oil. They loosened restrictions and then the proceeds the Iranian regime used were funneled to Hamas which committed the October 7 atrocities. We also had to finance -- American taxpayers -- the policy of containing additional threats that were enabled by this flow of oil. So we were double, triple paying for this outrageous policy,” Hart told Varney.

“We’re ending this practice of taxpayer-funded appeasement.”

A Saner Foreign Aid Plan

Sending billions to hostile regimes has been just one piece of a disjointed foreign aid policy. In the past, taxpayers were forced to finance wasteful, ideologically driven spending, like a transgender opera in Colombia.

We should not close the door on foreign aid or investment, but should do it more strategically. It is also important to look honestly at not only foreign policy failures but successes.

While President Reagan failed to deter Iran, he effectively supported freedom fighters behind the Iron Curtain and supported magnificent successes in countries like Poland, where GDP per capita has nearly quadrupled since 1990.

Going forward, any nation that receives American security or economic assistance should establish a real-time, searchable database of government spending. That way, American taxpayers can be assured their money is well spent – or that if it’s misspent, we’ll know about it and can demand accountability and reform.

