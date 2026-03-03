OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
3d

The government doesn't even have to send the money out of the country to our enemies. We just send it through welfare, child care, autism facilities, LEARing centers, like in Minnesota, and they'll send the $20 BILLION DOLLARS, OR SO, to foreign terrorist groups like al-Shabaab in Somalia, ISIS, and al-Qaeda.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Curtis's avatar
Curtis
3d

In the real world, to receive a grant, scholarship or loan, the recipient must meet specific criteria for approval, and continue to meet requirements going forward, right? Why does our government hand out cash left and right without any oversight?

Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OpenTheBooks.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture