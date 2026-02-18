OpenTheBooks

60Gigahertz2
2d

But no one is auditing these agencies to find out where their budgets are actually being spent.. Solari.com is up to $55 Trillion in actual theft from federal treasuries. When is Open the Books going to start discussing why we are not allowed to audit federal agencies: FASAB Ruling 56.

When is Open the Books going to start calling for the dissolution of unelected and unaccountable organziations that somehow create binding regulations that undermine and destroy our Constitutional right to " Government BY the People."

More and more I see OTB as a limited hangout, herding us to a spot analytically and informationally. Has anyone at OTB ever taken a look at the stuatory basis for money control regulations within the government. Check out PTAR - The Parallel Table of Authorizations and Rules. Under the PTAR, the IRS is using two statutes as it's basis for it's primary actions against citizens - when neither of those statutes was written to be used in that fashion.

All you do is publish the wow info. What about the structural and procedural rot that makes it happen?

Rick Elkin
2d

They act as though the money is water running through their fingers. Why can't they claw much of the misdirected or improper payments back? From everyone that received them?

