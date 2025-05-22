Disassembling and “deleting” federal agencies is proving to be a difficult task for the Trump administration, which has been working to slash bureaucratic red tape and federal spending, especially for left-wing radicalism like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Unlike some of the intermediate steps President Trump has taken through Executive Order, truly closing an agency will require a 60-person majority in a Senate vote, a tall order with only 53 Republicans in the upper chamber.

But there are still some low-hanging fruits left for the administration to pick. Chiefly, it can end relationships with all professional societies promoting principles of DEI and radical gender ideology.

The federal government contracts with a myriad of these organizations across all the major agencies. Professional societies set the atmosphere and guidelines for practitioners in their fields, and they can have hundreds of thousands of members.

If those organizations become ideologically captured, the impact will be felt across society.

There is no reason for the federal government to fund such organizations. DOGE should identify these organizations and give Congress and taxpayers the information they need to make informed budget decisions.

Doing so will allow state and local governments to make better decisions as well.

As DOGE continues the work of identifying bloat, some of those activities and decisions will shift to state and local government where they rightly belong. But elected officials will still be presented with the same outside groups seeking their business. Officials at the state and local level, and taxpayers who fund those entities, have the right to know more about organizations seeking public funds.

The following are just a handful of examples of professional societies that have become ideologically captured:

SHAPE America

The Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) America is a professional organization representing over 200,000 physical education teachers.

Federal spending since 2020: Over $2.5 million

$2.52 million from CDC, $82,245 from the DoDEA

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), which runs the Pentagon’s K-12 school system for the children of servicemembers worldwide, contracts with SHAPE to provide training to their teachers. SHAPE creates learning standards for instructors to teach to, such as the 2021 National Sex Education Standards, promoted on its website.

These standards are currently featured on the CDC website.

They include goals like:

By 2nd grade, define gender identity

By 5th grade children should be able to describe the role of puberty blockers on those who identify as transgender. Fifth graders should differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity and explain that gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum

By 8th grade define anal sex and describe “pregnancy options” including abortion.

Gender Spectrum, a nonprofit organization that promotes the concept of “neogenders,” whereby students can “identify” their “gender" as animals, objects, and mental health disorders, also consulted on these standards.

During a 2021 DoDEA presentation on implementing SHAPE standards, a DoDEA teacher articulated the extremist ideology inculcated by SHAPE, writing in presentation materials that talking about “heterosexuality as the ‘norm’” somehow “causes conflict.”

Before the Trump administration issued its executive order on gender ideology, SHAPE promoted the anti-science stance that women and men are biologically equal.

(READ THE EO: Defending women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government)

The SHAPE website included the claim that “even though young people who have gone through a male puberty are taller and stronger than most young people who have gone through a female puberty, it is important to acknowledge that not all boys are stronger, taller, faster or more athletically talented than all girls.” The website also included support for the use of harmful puberty blockers to “neutraliz[e]” that valid concern.

Science is clear: with extremely rare exceptions, males are categorically stronger and faster than females.

The neo-Marxist concept of “equity” is also a fundamental principle at SHAPE. Indeed, the Centers for Disease Control is currently contracting with SHAPE to “engage school administrators as champions to advance healthy schools through equitable and inclusive programs, policies, and practices” in support of the CDC’s “Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child” framework for addressing health in schools.

North American Association for Environmental Education

A professional organization representing about 20,000 members, typically in the education field.

Federal spending since 2020: $15.7 million

$8.8 million from EPA, $4.7 from Commerce, $1.7 from Department of Agriculture, and $505,500 from the Department of the Interior

President Trump’s Executive Order on Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity prohibited DEI practices for federal contractors. Before this order was given, the NAAEE website was replete with “Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion” (JEDI) content. Teachers were recommended resources like “Teaching About Race, Racism, and Police Violence” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Your Kids Aren’t Too Young to Talk About Race,” and “A Guide to Gender Identity Terms.”

While the website is seemingly getting scrubbed of DEI verbiage, some remnants remain. NAAEE announced the addition of five new board members in 2021, stating their credentials would help “push for social justice and center equity in all that we do.” Two are still on the board.

The organization houses a Coalition for Climate Education Policy’s steering committee, whose governance documents state that members agree to “always consider equity and justice in our collective work.”

The costliest NAAEE program funded by the federal government is the ee360+ initiative, which supports “a cadre of environmental education leaders to increase environmental literacy for everyone, everywhere.” These education leaders are assisted by federal and state institutions and nonprofits to disseminate NAAEE’s “Environmental Education Guidelines.”

"Decoding Whiteness” educator training provided by NAAEE

The NAAEE Guidelines push left-wing concepts of “environmental justice” and “equity,” and fuse environmental education with “civic engagement.” In other words, students are made to develop a “critical perspective” by fixating on their own and others’ race, “gender identity,” national origin, and socio-economic status. Then, they are asked to advocate for policies taking their new critical perspective into consideration.

While environmental education sounds nice, children are not learning about tadpoles and butterflies. Through NAAEE the federal government is funding left-wing advocacy and woke identity politics in classrooms nation-wide.

National Council for History Education

A 501c3 nonprofit professional society for history educators. The organization does not disclose the number of its members.

The federal checkbook USASpending indicates that federal spending since 2020 is $1.3 million, however these figures are undercounted.

NCHE’s tax documents show that from June 2023-June 2024 the organization received $2.4 million in federal tax dollars between the Department of Education, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Library of Congress.

Between 2019 and 2021 NCHE received $1,474,657 in American History and Civics grants from the Department of Education. The grants were to develop a “Learning and Exploring American Democracy” (LEAD) project. NCHE was also awarded two other American History and Civics grants in 2023, worth over $2.5 million each, disbursed over five years. While these grants show up on the Department of Education website and on the NCHE tax documents, they are not represented on the federal checkbook, highlighting issues with reporting on USASpending.

By examining some of the NCHE activities funded by these grants, we can get an idea of how the organization is putting its taxpayer dollars to use.

LEAD is intended to provide history and civics-related resources for teachers to incorporate into their lessons. Part of this program includes at least one “Equity Summit,” which, along with select other webinars offered by the program, raise questions about the history and civics lessons the federal government is funding for American children.

The keynote speaker for the 2020 Equity Summit, Hasan Jeffries advocated for the removal of historical monuments, even of Christopher Columbus in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio:

“So here in Columbus, Ohio there have been moves and movements with some success to remove statues of Christopher Columbus for example, so we're not just talking about Confederate soldiers and monuments to them, we're talking about all of these figures, all of these memorials that commemorate—that celebrate rather—white supremacy. And so the Black Lives Matter protests are very much about the past as well.”

Jeffries goes on to say that racism is foundational to the American nation:

“In fact, racism is very much encoded in our DNA. Racism and capitalism together are really that double helix of our DNA; they are intertwined, they have been with us from the beginning. They are encoded in our society. They are encoded in our person.”

Other presentations include the radical left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center’s Teaching Hard History program, which provides materials and advice for teachers to engage in the topic of American slavery.

During the talk, speaker Kate Shuster suggested students are complicit in slavery unless they take steps to “redress inequalities:”

“We need to make it clear to students when we teach about slavery that the question is not ‘are they guilty of the crime of enslaving people?’ The question is ‘How are they going to move forward to redress the inequalities that are left over from the abolition of slavery?’ So, complicity can exist without the act of owning slaves, but people don't like to be told that they're complicit.”

Shuster was invited back for another presentation on the same topic for a LEAD program webinar in 2021. That video is not available.

Another Equity Summit was held in 2024, this one kicking off with a “land acknowledgment.” NCHE Executive Director Jessica Ellison displayed a “You are on Dakota/Ojibwe Land” poster behind her.

The irony of an organization -- primarily funded by the U.S. government-- denying the sovereignty of the United States is evidently lost on Ellison.

Jessica Ellison, who became NCHE Executive Director in 2023, recommended the controversial book White Fragility to teachers in June 2020.

Other recent activity includes telling teachers how to fight back against “book bans” of divisive, pornographic content in school libraries

Unfathomably, in the age of DOGE, NCHE received a new grant through the Library of Congress in April 2025. Through this grant, NCHE will direct the Library’s regional granting entity in the Great Plains region, deciding which other organizations in the area can access taxpayer funding.

CONCLUSION

As of May 2, DOGE has claimed an estimated $160 billion in savings for taxpayers. We’re working to verify this total, but more must be done to broaden the impact of their critically important work. All of the organizations profiled here have ongoing grants that have not been cut by DOGE. These organizations have proven to be incredibly effective at spreading their ideas throughout society.

As DOGE finds efficiencies and cuts waste agency by agency, auditors must identify grantees trafficking in radical politics and share their findings with the public and policymakers at all levels of government. Taxpayers have the right to know where their tax dollars are going so they can hold their elected officials accountable.