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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
3dEdited

If we stop even half the fraud, we could pay off our national debt. That’s how much fraud is going on. Might as well look at every state. Even the states already told to pay back millions after their audit done in past years would make a big dent. So far zero states have paid back the federal government after being told to do so. Well, deduct that amount from any current payment!! Stop allowing these states to not comply. Enough already. 🤬🤬🤬

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Sheryl Kreckman's avatar
Sheryl Kreckman
4d

Thank you ! For Posting this !

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