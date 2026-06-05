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John Chamberlain's avatar
John Chamberlain
1d

So, this leads to yet another step in your investigation…how much did the guilty parties donate to Democrat politicians at any level?

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Big E's avatar
Big E
1d

Thank you for doing the heavy financial lifting that ordinary citizens and GOVERNMENT will never do. Medicare, Medicaid and other massive government programs are too big NOT to fail. They should be reined in: monitored, streamlined to include legitimate need only, cover legal American citizens only, and not be palmed off to third-party non-government actors that can scam the system largely with impunity.

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