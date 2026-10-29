A new report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) is exposing the depth and breadth of foreign actors that have been influencing American public education.

There’s already a trove of reporting available regarding China’s efforts to benefit from American university research, scientists, and resources — and to gain control over coursework and seats for Chinese nationals. Ditto Qatar’s efforts to socialize its Choices Program curriculum, which famously was integrated at Brown University among others.

But what the FDD team has reported is a mountain of evidence of a more insidious problem: soft influence operations that begin in grade school, America’s K-12 classrooms.

The report isn’t a series of broad brushtrokes; it brings facts, figures, receipts and detailed case studies to light regarding three foreign entities: Qatar, China and the Islamic Development Bank, which includes stakeholder nations like Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

”Foreign Funding and Influence in America’s K-12 Education System”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FDD REPORT

The Islamic Development Bank pumped $17 million into Islamic private schools across America. China, which rightfully got major blowback to its Confucius Institutes at the collegiate level, utilized a lesser-known nonprofit, the Center for Bridging Cultures, to make grants to public schools and invite district leaders on trips to China.

And then there’s Qatar, a nation whose financial ties Open the Books has been examining for years.

Qatar Foundation International

Author Jonathon Schanzer writes, “If foreign funding and foreign influence are a problem in higher education, then it stands to reason that there might be a similar problem in K-12 schools. And that is exactly what the team found. Millions of dollars, donated by Qatar Foundation International, have found their way into American schools.”

It started last year when Open the Books filed public records requests with two hundred K-12 school districts in search of influence by Qatar through its affiliated nonrpofit Qatar Foundation International. As a pilot study, we found QFI had a sophisticated soft influence operation, what we coined “cradle to graduation” programming; and they had stringent reporting requirements to measure efficacy and reallocate funds when they weren’t getting optimal results. We published those findings in The Federalist here:

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies was able to bring their subject matter expertise to bear here and scale our small pilot sample dramatically. Together we made 1,200+ additional public records requests and got back a trove of information.

Key Findings

Only about 10% of districts have responded thus far, and yet there’s already more evidence of a significant and sophisticated grantmaking operation, along with some troubling individual case studies.

At least 177 grants or similar allocations amounting to $10.6M were uncovered among recipients across 24 school districts in 19 states, along with two charter schools. The districts include major cities such as New York, Chicago, Houston, and Washington, DC.

Three universities were also among the recipients, using QFI funds to train K-12 teachers or run Arabic programs for high school students.

In a majority of districts, QFI has helped fund the salaries of Arabic language and culture teachers. But, per the report, “QFI also funded student trips to Qatar and Jordan and teachers’ travel to Qatar, Jordan, and Oman.”

According to FFD, “documents show one Chicago-area teacher’s March 2023 trip to Doha included a stay at a five-star hotel and a tour of Al Jazeera.” That news network has faced accusations from the Israeli Defense Force that it and its journalists are aligned with Hamas, although Qatar denies it.

One district initially requested “enormous fees” to translate the material used in its QFI-backed program. Did they even know what was contained in said materials if they needed to pay a translator?

The curricular material includes “both innocuous content and clear instances of anti-Western and anti-Israel messaging, as well as lessons that may cross the line between teaching about Islam and promoting Islamic beliefs and practices.”

Examples

Georgia: During a QFI-funded 2024 workshop at Georga State University, aimed at both college and K-12 Arabic teachers, attendees discussed how to protect themselves from parental criticism when introducing social justice lessons in their classrooms. One participant described how she teaches at a Christian school, and if she wants “to broach a topic that I am nervous about,” she “will talk to [the school’s] Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion coordinator first,” who can act as a “buffer” with parents.

Illinois: Per the report, “Fadi Abughoush teaches Arabic at Chicago’s Lindblom Math and Science Academy high school, which received a $154,109 grant from QFI for the 2025-2026 academic year to support Arabic instruction. Most of the funding covers the salary and benefits of the position of an unnamed Arabic teacher. Abughoush is also very active in the QFI-funded Chicago Arabic Teachers Council.” In 2024, QFI honored Abughoush with its Teacher Excellence Award. His Instagram posts from that period show his consistent support for Hamas. ” “…Another post features a cartoon with the title ‘Kosher,’ in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eats the flesh of Palestinian children while U.S. President Joe Biden pours him a glass of blood.” It’s a clear example of the material used as a precursor for antisemitism and violent attacks. The same teacher posted his class’s annual visit to a local Chicago-area mosque on Facebook in the spring of 2024. The Mosque Foundation is “run by Sheikh Jamal Said, who has discussed his support for Muslim Brotherhood members. Along with photos of the excursion, Abughoush thanked QFI ‘for always supporting us making these beautiful field trips.’ Said is an unindicted co-conspirator in a 2007 DOJ case against the Holy Land Foundation.”



There are plenty more troubling examples in states across the nation, including Florida, Texas, Michigan and Ohio.

The report also includes coverage of work by the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank and China-linked Center for Bridging Cultures, which appears to be a remnant of the Confucious Classroom project.

Be sure to read the full report from Foundation for Defense of Democracies here.

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