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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
6h

Biggest help for the deficit is corralling fraud, update systems to detect, and absolutely no benefits of any kind to non-citizens and illegals. Fed gov needs to rein in fraud by states, NGOs, and people. MN and CA alone have bilked the federal gov out of billions, up to a trillion. Benefits should be strictly managed with serious cuts.

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Julia's avatar
Julia
4h

How about spending control? Why are Medicare/Medicaid giving money to everybody for anything under the Sun, as frequently as they want, choosing the most expensive options? I lived with socialized medicine (note, I'm not promoting it, it's an example) in 2 countries, there are tight restrictions what it pays for. If government puts itself in the business of paying for services, it should control how much it pays, right? Just like a customer does, no thank you, it's too expensive, it's unnecessary, it's too much, what's the alternative? Massive fraud is also fueled by the lack of control.

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