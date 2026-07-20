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myrapdaddy's avatar
myrapdaddy
1d

My stomach is turning as I read through these numbers. Congress is nothing but a den of thieves. Forensic audit them anyone in office frim Obamas's tenure and forward. Thinking about the state of Republic: Our veterans, homeless, drug addicted Americans. Our outdated airports, streets, bridges. Big Pharma profits🤬 our national debt. We have been a banana republic far longer than imaginable. Tighten the belt now. Cut all bullshit aid to anyone. Stop bullshit research. Pet projects. Just put the brakes on.

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Lickyouallover25cents's avatar
Lickyouallover25cents
1dEdited

The U.S. government is one big bank job. It is far too easy for people to steal, so in my opinion the government is in on it. And why not? There is almost no risk of going to jail!

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