This is not rocket science. Any college intern could pull these charts together for the White House. But Trump does virtually nothing to get Congress to curtail spending, nor to make it more transparent so we hardworking taxpayers could actually OVERSEE what they are doing with our tax dollars. Thomas Massie's suggestion to vote only on Single Issue Bills would go a long way in the right direction, but Trump enthusiastically advocated for the BIG BEAUTIFUL ABOMINATION, as it was so aptly called by Elon Musk. AND Trump fell out with Musk, aggressively pulled back from actually reducing DOGE-identified waste and fraud (he lets Congress get away with re-funding things DOGE identified & documented). Additionally, Trump has NOT made serious moves to downsize the extraordinary size of the Executive Branch -- leaving it all intact for when the radical Left regains the White House and/or Congress. Trump has not done anything to strip ALL illegal aliens (AND legal immigrants within at least the first 5 years of residency in the US as it was prior to the 1960s) of the right to receive government benefits. He could easily push States to enforce this as money is fungible and they are all recipients of enormous Federal funding. Trump is not even getting rid of all the illegals at any impressive speed. We have a limited window of opportunity to address these catastrophic issues. On Domestic issues, Trump increasingly looks like the inversion of what Teddy Roosevelt advised: He does not "Walk softy but carry a big stick"; Trump SWAGGERS AROUND LOUDLY but carries the handbags for uni-party intransigent bottlenecks Johnson & Thune. The midterms will be a bloodbath and Trump will be a lame duck after that.

Our founders never would have viewed government as the “charitable institution” it has become. What we have now is a tax gobbling monstrosity.

