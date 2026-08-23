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cat's avatar
cat
2d

It's amazing that Congress and the Senate cannot pass legislation that allows for indexing for inflation any gains from homeownership. Many homeowners (especially boomers) have "gains" that exceed the $250K (for singles) or $500K (for couples) limitation for sheltering from taxes. It's bad enough that homeowners are experiencing increasing property taxes because of their home values going up from inflation, but to have to pay federal and (usually) state taxes upon selling because of a "gain" that includes inflation, that is an additional burden that many homeowners cannot afford. Adjusting the home-sales gain to account for inflation, as is done for income, would free up quite a few larger homes for the younger generations and help stabilize the marketplace by increasing supply.

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Debra Robinson's avatar
Debra Robinson
2d

This is very valuable data...always appreciated for its comprehensive detail!

May I suggest an alternative search...especially geared toward the current generation grappling with these issues?

Consider taking a series of inexpensive Amtrak treks across the southern, midwest and northern tiers of the country.

Really SEE the vast expanses, the obvious unsung opportunities...as well as the build-up of homelessness throughout the country...which SHOULD NOT BE!

Let your mind roam beyond the 'norms' which are often designed to lead to failure and poverty.

Consider things like Resident-owned communities...similar to Employee-owned businesses, which are rather simple entities that guarantee autonomy, safety and affordability. Resident-owned communities exist for the 55+ crowd, but they are really needed for young families and others of this generation.

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