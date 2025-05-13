OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Meuth's avatar
Linda Meuth
4d

Thank you for your work! Great article! I hope to be able to use this article as launching board to speak with my legislators about how important DOGE’s work is! It IS the hill to die on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Cunniff's avatar
Richard Cunniff
4d

I trust Open the Books more than anyone to keep the pressure on the government for continued cost cutting. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OpenTheBooks.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture