OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
5d

If federal funding is such a miniscule part of the corporation's funding, then they won't miss it when it's gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hans Slade's avatar
Hans Slade
5d

NPR and PBS have long ago been absorbed by the far left. Taxpayers do not need to fund propaganda, they get plenty from Fake News. The good news is that co opted media is failing and honest reporting has found new outlets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OpenTheBooks.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture