OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
Oct 20Edited

Glad to see them cutting back what amazes me is why some of these agencies even have weapons.

Animal and Plant Heath Inspection Service? I mean, seriously, According to their website "APHIS’ work centers around animal and plant health, but our programs also address animal welfare, biotechnology, wildlife damage management, and global trade." - https://www.aphis.usda.gov/about

So what are the weapons for? New form of weed killing? Shooting rogue pigs and cattle? And they are just one agency among many that have no need for weapons. But heaven forbid if a citizen has a legal weapon.

Linking today @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

Reply
Share
Virrago Veritas's avatar
Virrago Veritas
Oct 20

Not sure those agencies mentioned above kept those weapons... the global gun market is HIGHLY lucrative.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OpenTheBooks.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture