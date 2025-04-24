OpenTheBooks

Truthseeker
2d

They should all lose their tax exempt status- because these colleges are ‘for profit’ institutions

They’re not truly inclusive

today… you have two kinds of kids at elite universities- for the most part

The very most wealthy kids- whose families can stroke a check for $99k a year- for 4 years… with no second thoughts of the actual value it provides- they simply want the elite brand name

And the very poorest kids- who can essentially go for free… if a significant amount off the price tag

The middle income brightest American kids- aren’t taking on $400k in debt to get the ‘elite education’ anymore… they’re going to state school honors programs … and likely having the exact same

professional outcomes- without the indoctrination- or the crippling debt - coming out of the ‘elite’ schools

Being Book smart… is not the same as having common sense

And to be a success in life- I’d say common sense is a more valuable life skill

And to your point. Harvard has no common sense at the moment … nor do a lot of New England self proclaimed elite colleges

Tax payers aren’t getting a return on their money out of these schools… the tax funded government research money was

intended to produce… innovation, entrepreneurship, scientific advancements out of these colleges

As a tax payer

I’m not seeing a return on that investment … covid exposed that.

These were the ‘experts’ we relied on - and they got it all WRONG! And it cost people’s lives.

A percent of the grant money is being squandered in social engineering pet projects… and useless scientific studies that won’t advance anything- because of conflicts of interests… and even worse possibly undermined by international

interests… instead of it’s intended

purpose

Time to reevaluate how government money is allocated. Americans aren’t getting what they needed to out of those dollars, they way are currently being

spent.

And the elite colleges ‘entitlement’ tells you… they just assumed the gravy train would continue- unchecked

These colleges are NOT ENTITLED to these tax payer dollars if they aren’t providing value directly back to society.

scott carl
2d

It is one thing for us to fund UCLA or Michigan, but Harvard? Come on. How does a non profit accumulate $50B? Disgusting.

