This week The Free Press highlighted our major new initiative that puts our work – and the future of government transparency – squarely on the front lines of public impact.

In their piece titled “The Watchdogs Who Are Building a ‘Moneyball’ for Politics,” The Free Press spotlights how Open the Books is joining forces with Citizen Portal to create a first-of-its-kind tool that will allow citizens, journalists, and policymakers to compare what politicians say with what they actually do.

What this means:

We’re combining the largest private database of government spending with AI that has indexed over a million hours of public official remarks and meetings – creating unprecedented transparency.

For the first time, taxpayers can compare what politicians say with what they do — and spend — in one place.

This has the potential to reshape the public square and accountability ecosystem.

This partnership marks a significant evolution in how transparency is delivered in the age of AI.

It’s only the first step in a generational upgrade to government transparency. We believe pattern recognition and pattern prediction will help identify areas of spending that are ripe for waste, fraud and abuse. Harnessing that tech could have the power to head off scandals like the Minnesota daycare crisis in real time. But for sophisticated AI tools to work, they need enormous amounts of data. At 10 billion data points and counting, Open the Books is the organization that can supply it!

