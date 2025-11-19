OpenTheBooks

George Shay
6d

Any third-party payment scheme will be gamed. Public money is especially dumb money.

The solution is to ban all third-party payments and make healthcare a cash market.

Dr. K
6d

Everyone is to blame in this crisis, but the plans are doing what the law says...it is a defect in the law that is the problem. That is why UHC prevailed in the lawsuit in 2025, irrespective of what you think of them. Following bad rules (because everything the government does is a grift/graft almost by definition) is not a crime, it turns out.

But plans only take a percentage oft the top; non-provider costs are capped. The real issue is the deliberate destruction of independent doctors (almost none left) and their consolidation into health systems -- THEY set the pricing and it has gone through the roof since Obamacare. There are 5x the number of administrators in some institutions than there were before Obamacare. Doctors spend TWO HOURS on their EMR (documenting stuff useful to no one) for every ONE HOUR they spend with a patient -- another waste of billions of dollars.

The foundational issue is having government involved at all with any of this. When health care was a transaction between doctors interested in your health and you deciding how much to spend on that, things worked far better than they do now. Trump's idea of turning the money back to consumers so they can make choices (catastrophic care still needs to be covered -- different conversation) is philosophically brilliant -- whether it can be pulled off or not considering the enormous political and fiscal influence of the health care industry is the question of the day.

