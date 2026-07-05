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Rosemarie Panico-Marino's avatar
Rosemarie Panico-Marino
5h

Our young children are the future of this country. Thank you for working so hard to create transparency in all your projects. This country was founded not by man but by God. As the Bible says, he has raised nations, but he has also destroyed nations that fall away from His teachings. There is no place for DEI, no place for boys in girls sports, no place for transgenders reading books to our little ones, no other genders than man and woman, and no greater servant that we need to serve but GOD. We cannot teach our children to hate our country. That's what DEI is doing and it must be eliminated from our culture. Thank you!

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Super Spreader's avatar
Super Spreader
4h

I suggest that "school choice" should be replaced with "teacher/administrator choice". Rather than creating a duplicate school system we could fix the one we have.

If your kid makes a mess of his room, you don't get a new room and give him "room choice" you make him clean it up. The problem is not the schools, it's activist lunatics who won't go away. If the solution is "school choice" soon those same lunatics will just infect the new schools.

Too often the toxic people working at schools are so deeply entrenched they are impossible to remove.

Parents should be able to fire teachers or staff with a vote. Parents are the customer, not a government bureaucracy. Schools need to be accountable to parents.

If a teacher or principal refuses to reject toxic DEI there should be a simple process where they can get removed quickly and easily by the people who actually have the most at risk, their own children.

Send out a memo, DEI is done, if you refuse, it's now one strike and you're out.

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